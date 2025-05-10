Biggest Drone Attack By Pakistan In 3 Days: Over 100 Launched Targeting Indian Cities Hours After Ceasefire Announcement

Srinagar: Hours after ceasefire announcement, dramatic beeline of over 100 Pakistani drones was sighted over Jammu and Kashmir marking biggest ever drone attack in three days in big ceasefire violation. Apart from the drones attack, several explosions were heard in the districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. Heavy shelling and firing were also reported along the Line of Control (LoC). According to reports, the Indian armed forces are retaliating to the drones attack and all the air defence systems have been activated. The incident has raised serious questions about Pakistan's intentions and its commitment to the ceasefire agreement.