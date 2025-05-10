Biggest Drone Attack By Pakistan In 3 Days: Over 100 Launched Targeting Indian Cities Hours After Ceasefire Announcement

Updated May 10th 2025, 21:54 IST
Srinagar: Hours after ceasefire announcement, dramatic beeline of over 100 Pakistani drones was sighted over Jammu and Kashmir marking biggest ever drone attack in three days in big ceasefire violation. Apart from the drones attack, several explosions were heard in the districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. Heavy shelling and firing were also reported along the Line of Control (LoC). According to reports, the Indian armed forces are retaliating to the drones attack and all the air defence systems have been activated. The incident has raised serious questions about Pakistan's intentions and its commitment to the ceasefire agreement.
The ceasefire agreement, which was announced earlier in the day, was seen as a major step towards reducing tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations. However, the drone attack has casted a shadow over the agreement and raised concerns about Pakistan's willingness to honour its commitments.
Published May 10th 2025, 21:41 IST