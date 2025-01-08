Biggest Festival of Sanatana Dharma: CM Yogi on Mahakumbh Event

Republic Bharat Mahakumbh Mahasammelan: UP CM Yogi Adityanath discusses about the significance of the Mahakumbh Mela with R Bharat Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami | Image: Republic

Lucknow: Republic Bharat is hosting the Mahakumbh Mahasammelan today in the city of Lucknow, to commemorate the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The event is being attended by several seers and top leaders including the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath , who in a discussion with the Editor-in-Chief of Republic Bharat, Arnab Goswami , discusses the importance and significance of the mela.

UP CM Yogi Adiyanath in Conversation with Republic Bharat Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami

In his conversation with Arnab Goswami, UP CM described the Mahakumbh as a powerful symbol of unity, bringing people from all castes and regions together. He also talks about how the ‘Sanatan Parampara’ is the oldest tradition which cannot be compared with any other religion and how Kumbh and Mahakumbh are part of our traditional and cultural legacy.

Appreciating India's rich and inspiring history, Yogi Adityanath has said that the Mahakumbh has transcended its religious origins , highlighting the tradition of guru-shishya parampara, Ved Vyasa's Mahabharata.

Biggest Festival of Sanatan Dharma: CM Yogi

CM Yogi also credited Prime Minister Modi for the UNESCO recognition of the Mahakumbh as world’s largest religious and cultural festival.

According to him, the Mahakumbh not only celebrates India’s religious traditions but also highlights the importance of the guru-shishya parampara, connecting generations through knowledge and spirituality.

Republic Bharat's Mahakumbh Mahasammelan

To commemorate the historic Mahakumbh Mela is set to begin on January 13, Republic Media Network is hosting a grand Mahakumbh Mahasammelan today, on January 8, 2025 (Wednesday) in Lucknow.