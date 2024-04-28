Advertisement

Breaking: Two jawans died and at least 10-15 others were injured in a massive collision between a bus and a container. The bus accident happened in Gopalganj, Bihar. The bus was carrying security personnel who were on their way to election duty to Supaul in Bihar, amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The accident occurred when the jawans had stopped at a roadside eatery for lunch, and a container hit their bus from the rear.

Gopalganj SP Swarn Prabhat | Photo: ANI

Gopalganj SP Swarn Prabhat told ANI, "They were on election duty. They had stopped at a Dhaba at the side of the highway to have lunch. A container hit the bus from behind. There have been casualties. Two of our jawans have lost their lives and 10-15 jawans are injured... They were on their way to Supaul for elections...".

This is a developing story.