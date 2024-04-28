Updated April 28th, 2024 at 17:37 IST
Bihar: 2 Jawans On Election Duty Die in Bus Accident, At Least 15 Others Injured
At least two jawans on election duty have died and 15 others injured after a bus with security personnel collided with a container in Bihar.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Breaking: Two jawans died and at least 10-15 others were injured in a massive collision between a bus and a container. The bus accident happened in Gopalganj, Bihar. The bus was carrying security personnel who were on their way to election duty to Supaul in Bihar, amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
The accident occurred when the jawans had stopped at a roadside eatery for lunch, and a container hit their bus from the rear.
Advertisement
Gopalganj SP Swarn Prabhat told ANI, "They were on election duty. They had stopped at a Dhaba at the side of the highway to have lunch. A container hit the bus from behind. There have been casualties. Two of our jawans have lost their lives and 10-15 jawans are injured... They were on their way to Supaul for elections...".
This is a developing story.
Advertisement
Published April 28th, 2024 at 17:02 IST