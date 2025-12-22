Bihar Acid Attack: 37-Year-Old Woman Suffers Severe Burn Injuries After Assault In Mokama

Mokama: A 37-year-old woman, who runs a beauty parlour in Bihar's Mokama, was allegedly attacked with acid by two men on Sunday evening. The incident reportedly left the victim with severe burn injuries and fighting for life at the hospital. According to reports, the woman is under the doctor's observation and is receiving treatment. Meanwhile, the incident has triggered a massive protest by the locals, who demand the immediate arrest of the accused and stringent punishment for both the culprits.

As per sources, the victim, who is fighting for her life at the hospital, runs a beauty parlour in the local market of Mokama. The incident took place on Sunday evening, when the two men on a motorcycle reached the market and suddenly attacked the victim with acid.

The locals stated that the woman was walking home with friends near the Kali temple on Station Road when the assailants attacked her. They said that an argument broke out between the woman and one of the men, who then suddenly opened a bottle filled with acid and splashed it onto the victim's face. The accused then pushed her into a nearby drain before fleeing the spot on their motorcycle.

Following the shocking incident, the locals rushed to her aid, pulling her out of the drain and taking her to a nearby hospital, from where she was later referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for further treatment.

On information, the local police reached the spot and recovered the acid bottle from the scene and sent it for a forensic test. The police have registered an FIR and initiated legal action. A senior police official stated that multiple teams have been formed to trace and nab the accused at the earliest. Station House Officer Kunal Kumar said the attackers were known to the victim, but the motive remains unclear. Multiple angles are being explored, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.