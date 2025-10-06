Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Date Live: Election Commission Announces Poll Schedule

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, "All officials have been instructed to work in an absolutely impartial way and remain accessible to stakeholders. If any misinformation is found through any media house or individual, it will be countered by the Election Commission."

He said, "New voter cards will be issued to those added this time and to anyone who has made changes to their voter IDs. Earlier, it used to take many days, but we have formulated SOPs to provide them within 15 days."

What CEC Gyanesh Kumar Has Said So Far:

Total 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, of which 3.92 crore are male and 3.5 crore women; 14 lakh first time voters

14,000 voters are over the age of 100 years; total 90,712 polling stations in Bihar

The Election Commission intends that this time the elections in Bihar should not only be smooth and simple but also conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner.

No polling booth will have more than 1,200 electors

Polling stations will be on ground for the elderly

EC will be tracking social media closely

Today Election Commission has 40 apps

Bihar witnessed voter roll revision after 22 years

There will be 100% webcasting

For the first time, 243 observers have been appointed in 243 constituencies

Bihar elections is the mother of all elections