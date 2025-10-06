Updated 6 October 2025 at 17:01 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Date Live: Election Commission Announces Poll Schedule
Outlining key measures for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Election Commissioner had said that no polling station will have more than 1,200 voters to ensure smoother voting.
- India News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, "All officials have been instructed to work in an absolutely impartial way and remain accessible to stakeholders. If any misinformation is found through any media house or individual, it will be countered by the Election Commission."
He said, "New voter cards will be issued to those added this time and to anyone who has made changes to their voter IDs. Earlier, it used to take many days, but we have formulated SOPs to provide them within 15 days."
What CEC Gyanesh Kumar Has Said So Far:
- Total 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, of which 3.92 crore are male and 3.5 crore women; 14 lakh first time voters
- 14,000 voters are over the age of 100 years; total 90,712 polling stations in Bihar
- The Election Commission intends that this time the elections in Bihar should not only be smooth and simple but also conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner.
- No polling booth will have more than 1,200 electors
- Polling stations will be on ground for the elderly
- EC will be tracking social media closely
- Today Election Commission has 40 apps
- Bihar witnessed voter roll revision after 22 years
- There will be 100% webcasting
- For the first time, 243 observers have been appointed in 243 constituencies
- Bihar elections is the mother of all elections
The term of the 243-member state Assembly ends on November 22. The political parties had requested the Election Commission to conduct elections immediately after the Chhath festival to ensure greater voter participation as a large number of people employed outside return home for festivities.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Deepti Verma
Published On: 6 October 2025 at 16:11 IST