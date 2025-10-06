Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: Young, First-Time, Female - The Voters Who Could Decide 243 Seats

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has officially announced the schedule for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, setting the stage for one of the country’s most politically significant state polls. Voting will be conducted in two phases: on November 6 and November 11, while the counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.

Alongside the main election, bypolls for eight assembly seats will also be held on November 11, the Commission said. With the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect across Bihar.

Bihar’s Electoral Map: 243 Constituencies

Bihar’s assembly comprises 243 constituencies, reflecting the state’s diverse social composition. Of these, 38 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), 2 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 203 fall under the General category.

This distribution underscores the inclusive nature of Bihar’s political framework and the significant role of marginalized communities in the electoral process.

Over 7.4 Crore Registered Voters

According to VoterMood.com, Bihar has a total of 7.43 crore registered voters, including 3.92 crore men and 3.50 crore women. The near-balanced gender ratio points to an encouraging trend of increasing female voter participation, which could be a defining factor in this election.

Youth and First-Time Voters Hold the Key

The youth vote is expected to be a major game-changer in the 2025 polls. With 1.63 crore voters aged between 20 and 29, young Biharis make up a substantial portion of the electorate.

In addition, 14.01 lakh first-time voters will be casting their ballots, making them a crucial demographic that political parties are likely to target with youth-centric campaigns and promises of employment, education, and development.

A High-Stakes Contest Ahead

As Bihar moves into election mode, political parties are set to intensify their campaigns, focusing on issues of governance, employment, caste balance, and social welfare.