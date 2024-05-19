Advertisement

Araria: At least 19 people were arrested in Bihar’s Araria district in connection with arson at a police station over the custodial death of a man and a girl. The action came up after a violent mob attacked the Tarabari police station on Thursday, set furniture ablaze and also pelted stones at the police personnel causing injuries to as many as four police personnel were injured. Apart from the arrest of the 19 people, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Tarabari Police station and 3 other officials were also suspended following the custodial death of the two on Thursday.

According to the police, the arrest of the 19 people was made after a violent mob ransacked the police station, set its properties on fire and hurled stones targeting the policemen following the custodial death of the man and his underage wife. The people, who attacked the police station, alleged that the man and the girl died after being beaten up by the police in custody.

The incident took place at Tarabari Police Station

On the other hand, the police claimed that the duo died by suicide by hanging themselves in the lockup at the police station. A senior police official claimed that the protesters allegedly fired, injuring three civilians during the incident.

In a statement issued by the police, it said, “The police have so far arrested 19 people on the charges of violence and arson at Tarabari Police station in Araria." All arrests have been made based on the CCTV footage, it said.

They were protesting against the death of Mitthu Singh (40) and a minor girl inside the police station at Tarabari. The police had to resort to baton-charge and opened fire in the air to disperse the mob, the statement said.

Injured have been admitted to a hospital and their condition is reported to be out of danger, it said.

Locals claimed that the man had lost his wife a year back and married his late wife's 14-year-old sister a few days ago, but the duo were detained by the police on Thursday afternoon.

The police claimed that the man and the girl were detained on the basis of complaints filed by their parents.

