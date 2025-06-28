Bihar Becomes The First State In India To Start Mobile App E-Voting In Local Elections | Image: X

New Delhi: Bihar will be the first state in India to allow voting through mobile phones. Local body elections in Patna, Rohtas, and East Champaran are scheduled for Saturday, with voters able to cast their votes using a mobile app.

Polling is currently ongoing in six Nagar Panchayats and 36 municipal bodies. You can vote online until 1 PM and in person until 5 PM.

To vote, citizens need to download the e-SECBHR app on their Android phones and link it to the phone number registered on the electoral roll. The app was developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and the Bihar State Election Commission.

To maintain transparency, only two registered voters can log in from one mobile number, and each vote will be verified against individual IDs. Those without mobile phones can vote on the State Election Commission’s website.