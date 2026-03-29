Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: BSEB Matric Results Declared; Check Scores and Toppers List Here

Patna: The long-awaited moment for over 16 lakh students has arrived. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) officially declared the Class 10 (Matric) results today, March 29, 2026.

The announcement was made during a high-profile press conference at the Board’s headquarters in Patna, led by the State Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, alongside BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore.

A Landmark Achievement in Evaluation

This year, the BSEB has once again set a benchmark for state boards across India by concluding the evaluation process in record time.

The Matric examinations, which were conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2026, saw a massive turnout across thousands of centres in Bihar.

Advertisement

Despite the scale of the operation, the board managed to release the results within weeks, continuing its trend of being among the first in the country to declare board results.

How to Check Your BSEB 10th Result 2026?

Students can now access their provisional marksheets online. To avoid the rush on the main server, the board has activated multiple official links.

Advertisement

Official Websites:

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

Steps to Download Scorecard:

Visit any of the official websites listed above.

Step-By-Step Guide

Click on the link titled “BSEB Matric Result 2026.”

Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number as printed on your admit card.

Solve the security CAPTCHA and click “Submit.”

Your result, including subject-wise marks and qualifying status, will appear on the screen.

Download and print the document for future reference.

Alternate Methods: SMS and DigiLocker

Given the high traffic, students may encounter slow website loading times. As an alternative, results can be checked via SMS: Type: BIHAR10 <Space> ROLL NUMBER, Send to: 56263.

Additionally, the digital marksheet will soon be available on the DigiLocker app, which serves as a valid document for intermediate admissions.

Performance Highlights and Toppers

While the full statistical breakdown is being updated, early reports from the press conference suggest a consistent pass percentage, keeping in line with last year’s 82.11%.

The board is also expected to felicitate the top-ranking students, who typically receive cash prizes, laptops, and Kindle e-readers as part of the state’s incentive program.