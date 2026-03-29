Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: BSEB Matric Results Declared; Check Scores and Toppers List Here
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) officially released the Class 10 results on March 29, 2026. Announced by Education Minister Sunil Kumar and BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore, the results cover over 16 lakh students who appeared for exams held in February.
- India News
- 2 min read
Patna: The long-awaited moment for over 16 lakh students has arrived. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) officially declared the Class 10 (Matric) results today, March 29, 2026.
The announcement was made during a high-profile press conference at the Board’s headquarters in Patna, led by the State Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, alongside BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore.
A Landmark Achievement in Evaluation
This year, the BSEB has once again set a benchmark for state boards across India by concluding the evaluation process in record time.
The Matric examinations, which were conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2026, saw a massive turnout across thousands of centres in Bihar.
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Despite the scale of the operation, the board managed to release the results within weeks, continuing its trend of being among the first in the country to declare board results.
How to Check Your BSEB 10th Result 2026?
Students can now access their provisional marksheets online. To avoid the rush on the main server, the board has activated multiple official links.
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Official Websites:
- results.biharboardonline.com
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- secondary.biharboardonline.com
- Steps to Download Scorecard:
Visit any of the official websites listed above.
Step-By-Step Guide
- Click on the link titled “BSEB Matric Result 2026.”
- Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number as printed on your admit card.
- Solve the security CAPTCHA and click “Submit.”
- Your result, including subject-wise marks and qualifying status, will appear on the screen.
- Download and print the document for future reference.
Alternate Methods: SMS and DigiLocker
Given the high traffic, students may encounter slow website loading times. As an alternative, results can be checked via SMS: Type: BIHAR10 <Space> ROLL NUMBER, Send to: 56263.
Additionally, the digital marksheet will soon be available on the DigiLocker app, which serves as a valid document for intermediate admissions.
Performance Highlights and Toppers
While the full statistical breakdown is being updated, early reports from the press conference suggest a consistent pass percentage, keeping in line with last year’s 82.11%.
The board is also expected to felicitate the top-ranking students, who typically receive cash prizes, laptops, and Kindle e-readers as part of the state’s incentive program.
To qualify, students must secure 33% marks in each subject. Those who failed to meet this requirement in one or two subjects will be eligible for the Compartmental Exams, the dates for which will be announced shortly.
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