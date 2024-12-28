Bihar BPSC Exam Protest: Patna Admin Offers Meeting with Candidates Amid Allegations of Question Paper Leak

Patna: The Patna district administration on Saturday announced that it had offered to arrange a meeting with candidates demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination held on December 13, allowing them to voice their grievances.

The candidates demanding the cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2024, conducted by the BPSC, over allegations of a question paper leak, have been protesting for over a week.

District Magistrate Suggests Meeting with BPSC Officials

Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrasekhar Singh announced on Saturday that protesters must nominate five representatives for discussions, after which the BPSC will make a decision “within a reasonable timeframe.”

"The district administration has offered the protesting aspirants to give a list of the representatives (all of them examinees) so that we can facilitate their meeting with the BPSC authorities over the issue," the DM told news agency PTI on Saturday.

"They can apprise the commission’s officials of their grievances in the meeting. The district administration also assures the protesting aspirants that the commission would take appropriate decisions or a stand within a reasonable time," Singh said.

The commission, an independent body, is entitled to make its own decisions, he stated.

Protesters Continue Sit-In, Demand Universal Cancellation of Exam

The BPSC decided to annul the preliminary examination held at the Bapu Pariksha Parisar center solely due to disturbances caused by a group of unruly candidates. A re-examination is scheduled for January 4 at a different center in the city.

Protesters have been staging a sit-in at Gardani Bagh for several days, arguing that the cancellation should apply universally. They believe that holding a re-examination for just one center undermines the principle of a "level playing field."

Patna Police Investigate Alleged Incitement of Protests by Coaching Institute Figures

Meanwhile, the Patna Police have issued notices to certain individuals linked to coaching institutes, requesting clarification on their alleged role in inciting the protesting candidates and making provocative speeches while addressing students at Gardani Bagh, the city's designated protest site.

"Yes, notices have been served to them by the Patna Police in this regard. They have been asked to appear before the police at Gardani Bagh police station today... they need to produce evidence regarding the allegations they levelled against government authorities while addressing protesting aspirants," the DM said.

"The police have already registered an FIR in this regard," he said.