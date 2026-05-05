Bihar Cabinet Expansion Likely on May 7: PM Modi, Amit Shah May Attend Swearing-In Ceremony at Patna's Gandhi Maidan

Preparations are in full swing at Patna’s iconic Gandhi Maidan for the upcoming Bihar Cabinet expansion. Following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) significant performance across five state assembly elections, the new Bihar Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, is expected to induct new ministers into his cabinet on May 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to attend the high-profile swearing-in ceremony, says sources.

A Shift in Power Dynamics

This cabinet expansion marks a pivotal moment in Bihar politics. It follows the transition of power after Nitish Kumar vacated the Chief Minister's post for senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, who was sworn in on April 14.

While Choudhary has already taken the oath alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav from the Janata Dal (United), the upcoming expansion will finalize the distribution of portfolios. All eyes are now on the final number of ministries and the power-sharing agreement between the coalition partners.

High-Stakes Victory and National Context

The political momentum for the BJP follows the conclusion of assembly elections in Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and particularly West Bengal. In a historic shift in West Bengal, the BJP secured a majority and unseated three-time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. As West Bengal prepares for its own new Chief Minister to be sworn in on May 9, the Bihar expansion serves as a precursor to the party’s reorganized regional leadership.

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Security Measures and VIP Attendance

Security has been tightened significantly at Gandhi Maidan, with public entry restricted as preparations reach their final stages. Along with Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was unable to attend the initial oath-taking on April 15, is expected to be present for the event on May 7.