Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member, New CM Likely By April 14-15

New Delhi: In a major historical political development, veteran leader Nitish Kumar on Friday took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP. His ways of manoeuvring alliance politics have been crucial for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) being in power in Bihar.

The move to the Rajya Sabha marks the fulfillment of Kumar's long-stated desire to serve in every legislative house in India (Bihar Assembly, Bihar Council, Lok Sabha, and finally, Rajya Sabha).

Nitish Kumar resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council following his election to the upper house of Parliament. Janata Dal (United). MLC Sanjay Gandhi submitted the Bihar CM's resignation to council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh.

This change effectively transfers control of the Bihar government to the BJP, indicating a notable structural alteration in the state’s power dynamics before upcoming elections.

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Nitish Kumar's entry into the Rajya Sabha marked the conclusion of his extensive time in Bihar. The governing NDA is expected to choose a new Chief Minister for the state on April 14. Nitish had previously stepped down from his position as a member of the State Legislative Council. He resigned on March 30 after being chosen for the Rajya Sabha.

A crucial gathering of Bihar BJP officials is happening in Delhi today to finalize the plan for the new state leadership.

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On March 16, Nitish Kumar was chosen for the Rajya Sabha, joining four other NDA candidates from Bihar. Subsequently, Kumar was chosen as JD(U) president without opposition, as no other candidate submitted a nomination for the position.

Nevertheless, according to the constitutional regulations, Kumar may continue to serve as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the next six months, even after being elected as an MP to the Rajya Sabha. His departure as MLC within 14 days of being elected as an MP was necessary, according to the regulations

"The CM has taken the decision. Only formalities are left today. He has been elected to the Rajya Sabha, and it is just a formality that needs to be completed," Kushwaha told ANI.

Praising Kumar's tenure, he added, "In 20 years, you are seeing where Bihar has reached. The tenure of the Honourable Chief Minister will be remembered even after 20-25 years."

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP President Nitin Nabin dismissed speculation of any rift within the NDA over the anticipated appointment of a new Chief Minister in the state. He said that all decisions are being taken in an orderly manner under Kumar's leadership.

"There are no differences anywhere; everything is proceeding as per schedule. Nitish Kumar is taking the oath of office in the Rajya Sabha on the 10th," Nabin said, adding that the BJP continues to uphold "gathbandhan dharma."