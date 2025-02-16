sb.scorecardresearch
Updated 17:36 IST, February 16th 2025

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Bihar CM Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Victims Families

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the New Delhi Railway Station stampede and announced financial assistance for the victims from Bihar.

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the New Delhi Railway Station stampede, calling it an unfortunate incident. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), he announced financial assistance for the victims from Bihar.

"The death of people in the unfortunate incident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad. I pray to God to give the family members of the deceased the strength to bear this sorrow," Kumar said.

The Chief Minister further declared ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for the dependents of the deceased from Bihar and ₹50,000 for the injured from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

"I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Kumar added.

The Bihar government’s relief announcement comes amid ongoing investigations by the Railway Ministry into the cause of the stampede.

Bihar Deputy CM Highlights PM and CM’s Concern for Victims

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary also commented on the tragedy, emphasising the government's commitment to helping the affected families.

"The CM of Bihar and Prime Minister are concerned for the people of Bihar. They are taking care of them," Choudhary stated.

Published 17:36 IST, February 16th 2025