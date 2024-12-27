Published 11:48 IST, December 27th 2024
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'Pragati Yatra to Muzaffarpur, Vaishali Cancelled
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'Pragati' Yatra to Muzaffarpur and Vaishali districts has been cancelled following the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
- India News
- 1 min read
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Pragati' Yatra to Muzaffarpur and Vaishali districts has been cancelled following the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, an official statement said on Friday.
According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "The CM's Pragati Yatra scheduled for December 27 and 28 has been cancelled following the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh." The CM was scheduled to visit Muzaffarpur and Vaishali districts on December 27 and 28 respectively.
Singh, 92, died in AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night. He was brought to the emergency department in a critical condition in the evening.
(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 11:48 IST, December 27th 2024