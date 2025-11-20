Bihar CM Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi at Gandhi Maidan as Nitish Kumar Takes Oath for 10th Time

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar Chief Minister for 10th time at Gandhi Maidan Patna on November 20, 2025 | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Nitish Kumar will once again take charge as Bihar’s Chief Minister, with his swearing-in scheduled for 11:30 am today at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan. This marks the 10th time he will take the oath, after being chosen as the leader of the NDA alliance that swept the 2025 assembly elections. The NDA, led by the JD(U) and the BJP, secured a commanding majority with 202 seats out of 243, paving the way for the formation of a new government.



New Delhi: Bihar CM Oath Ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, senior Union ministers, and several chief ministers from across the country. Gandhi Maidan, the venue, is not just a ground but a symbol of Bihar’s political and cultural life. It has hosted Mahatma Gandhi’s rallies during the freedom struggle, Jayaprakash Narayan’s call for “Total Revolution” in 1974, and countless public gatherings that shaped the state’s history. Today, it will once again witness a defining political moment as Nitish Kumar begins his 10th term.

20 November 2025 at 11:41 IST Bihar CM Oath Ceremony LIVE: Samrat Chaudhary Sworn In as Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary has taken oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar during Nitish Kumar’s record 10th swearing‑in at Gandhi Maidan. A senior BJP leader, Chaudhary, previously served as Agriculture Minister in the Rabri Devi regime, and his elevation to Deputy CM reflects the party’s strong presence in the new NDA government.

20 November 2025 at 11:37 IST Bihar CM Oath Ceremony LIVE: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath for 10th Time Nitish Kumar officially takes oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan. The ceremony, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and several NDA leaders, marks a historic moment in Bihar politics as the new cabinet is set to be sworn in alongside him.

20 November 2025 at 11:32 IST Bihar CM Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi Takes Stage at Gandhi Maidan Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now joined the leaders on stage at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan for Nitish Kumar’s record 10th swearing‑in as Chief Minister. With Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and several NDA chief ministers already present, the event has turned into a major show of strength for the alliance as the new cabinet prepares to take oath.

20 November 2025 at 11:29 IST Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony Live: Son Nishant Kumar Calls Father’s 10th Swearing-In a Proud Moment At Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant described his father’s record 10th oath as Chief Minister as a proud and historic occasion. He congratulated Nitish Kumar and thanked the ministers, leaders, and people present at the ceremony, highlighting the significance of the event for Bihar’s political journey. “I congratulate my father as he takes the oath for the 10th time. I express gratitude and appreciation to all ministers and everyone who has come to attend the ceremony.”

20 November 2025 at 11:23 IST Bihar CM Oath Ceremony LIVE: Maithili Thakur Calls Day a Festival In Patna, singer and newly elected BJP MLA Maithili Thakur described the swearing‑in of Nitish Kumar as a "grand festival," adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to join the celebrations soon as the NDA government takes shape in Bihar.

20 November 2025 at 11:16 IST Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony LIVE: Son Nishant Joins Historic Moment As Nitish Kumar takes oath for a record 10th time at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, his son Nishant Kumar is also present at the venue, marking a rare public appearance. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and other NDA leaders on stage, the presence of Nishant adds a personal touch to the otherwise grand political spectacle.

20 November 2025 at 11:14 IST Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi Lands in Patna, Amit Shah and JP Nadda on Stage Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan is ready for Nitish Kumar’s swearing‑in as Chief Minister for the 10th time. The stage is already set with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda present, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just landed in Patna to join the ceremony.

20 November 2025 at 10:56 IST Nitish Kumar’s Oath Day Message On the morning of his 10th swearing‑in, Nitish Kumar turned to X with a pledge that Bihar is ready to “begin a new journey of development.” He framed the oath as more than a ritual - a reflection of the confidence millions of Biharis place in him. Calling the moment historic, he extended warm wishes to the people of the state, while his party, JD(U), echoed that today’s ceremony at Gandhi Maidan will be remembered as a proud chapter in Bihar’s history.

20 November 2025 at 10:53 IST Chhattisgarh Deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma Join Celebrations Ahead of Nitish Kumar's 10th Oath as Bihar CM Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma have landed in Patna for the swearing-in of Bihar CM-designate Nitish Kumar. Speaking to the media, Vijay Sharma expressed enthusiasm over the NDA's return, stating, "Bihar mein aayi bahar hai, NDA ki phir se aayi sarkaar hai." Their arrival marks the growing presence of top NDA leaders gathering at Gandhi Maidan ahead of the ceremony scheduled to begin around 11:30 AM.