Updated 20 November 2025 at 11:42 IST
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi at Gandhi Maidan as Nitish Kumar Takes Oath for 10th Time
Nitish Kumar is set to take the chief ministership for Bihar for the 10th time in a grand event at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, on November 20, 2025. Stay tuned for LIVE updates, minister list, visuals, and reactions from PM Modi and NDA leaders. PM Modi has just arrived in Patna to be a part of the NDA's grand victory and the Bihar government formation.
New Delhi: Nitish Kumar will once again take charge as Bihar’s Chief Minister, with his swearing-in scheduled for 11:30 am today at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan. This marks the 10th time he will take the oath, after being chosen as the leader of the NDA alliance that swept the 2025 assembly elections. The NDA, led by the JD(U) and the BJP, secured a commanding majority with 202 seats out of 243, paving the way for the formation of a new government.
New Delhi: Bihar CM Oath Ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, senior Union ministers, and several chief ministers from across the country. Gandhi Maidan, the venue, is not just a ground but a symbol of Bihar’s political and cultural life. It has hosted Mahatma Gandhi’s rallies during the freedom struggle, Jayaprakash Narayan’s call for “Total Revolution” in 1974, and countless public gatherings that shaped the state’s history. Today, it will once again witness a defining political moment as Nitish Kumar begins his 10th term.
20 November 2025 at 11:41 IST
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony LIVE: Samrat Chaudhary Sworn In as Deputy CM
Samrat Chaudhary has taken oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar during Nitish Kumar’s record 10th swearing‑in at Gandhi Maidan. A senior BJP leader, Chaudhary, previously served as Agriculture Minister in the Rabri Devi regime, and his elevation to Deputy CM reflects the party’s strong presence in the new NDA government.
20 November 2025 at 11:37 IST
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony LIVE: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath for 10th Time
Nitish Kumar officially takes oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan. The ceremony, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and several NDA leaders, marks a historic moment in Bihar politics as the new cabinet is set to be sworn in alongside him.
20 November 2025 at 11:34 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Watch Top NDA Leaders Attending The Ceremony
Watch the Bihar CM Oath Ceremony Live here.
20 November 2025 at 11:32 IST
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi Takes Stage at Gandhi Maidan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now joined the leaders on stage at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan for Nitish Kumar’s record 10th swearing‑in as Chief Minister. With Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and several NDA chief ministers already present, the event has turned into a major show of strength for the alliance as the new cabinet prepares to take oath.
20 November 2025 at 11:29 IST
Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony Live: Son Nishant Kumar Calls Father’s 10th Swearing-In a Proud Moment
At Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant described his father’s record 10th oath as Chief Minister as a proud and historic occasion. He congratulated Nitish Kumar and thanked the ministers, leaders, and people present at the ceremony, highlighting the significance of the event for Bihar’s political journey.
“I congratulate my father as he takes the oath for the 10th time. I express gratitude and appreciation to all ministers and everyone who has come to attend the ceremony.”
20 November 2025 at 11:23 IST
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony LIVE: Maithili Thakur Calls Day a Festival
In Patna, singer and newly elected BJP MLA Maithili Thakur described the swearing‑in of Nitish Kumar as a "grand festival," adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to join the celebrations soon as the NDA government takes shape in Bihar.
20 November 2025 at 11:16 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony LIVE: Son Nishant Joins Historic Moment
As Nitish Kumar takes oath for a record 10th time at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, his son Nishant Kumar is also present at the venue, marking a rare public appearance. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and other NDA leaders on stage, the presence of Nishant adds a personal touch to the otherwise grand political spectacle.
20 November 2025 at 11:14 IST
Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi Lands in Patna, Amit Shah and JP Nadda on Stage
Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan is ready for Nitish Kumar’s swearing‑in as Chief Minister for the 10th time. The stage is already set with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda present, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just landed in Patna to join the ceremony.
20 November 2025 at 11:12 IST
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony Live Update: NDA’s Power Show in Patna
Patna’s Gandhi Maidan has turned into the epicentre of national politics as all top NDA chief ministers and senior leaders gather for Nitish Kumar’s historic swearing‑in. Marking his 10th term as Bihar CM, the ceremony is being projected as a grand show of strength, with 10 BJP ministers set to take oath alongside JD(U) leaders. The presence of heavyweights like Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Chandrababu Naidu on stage underscores the alliance’s unity and the significance of this moment for Bihar’s political future.
20 November 2025 at 11:07 IST
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony Live Update: Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Samrat Choudhary, Mangal Pandey Among Key Ministers
The new Bihar cabinet has been confirmed with senior JD(U) leaders like Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Vijendra Yadav, Shravan Kumar, Ashok Chaudhary, Lesi Singh, and Madan Sahni joining, while the BJP quota includes Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha, Shreyasi Singh, Mangal Pandey, and Nitin Naveen among others. The swearing‑in at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan is being attended by top leaders, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Chandrababu Naidu, marking Nitish Kumar’s record 10th oath as Chief Minister.
20 November 2025 at 11:02 IST
Bihar Cabinet Latest Update: Likely Faces in New Government
Unconfirmed reports suggest the new Bihar cabinet may include 18 ministers alongside Nitish Kumar, with six each from JD(U) and BJP, and others from alliance partners. Expected JD(U) names include Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Shrawan Kumar, Lesi Singh, and Ashok Chowdhary, while BJP leaders like Samrat Choudhary, Prem Kumar, Mangal Pandey, and Renu Devi are likely to return. Fresh entrants such as Anand Mishra and Gayatri Devi are also being mentioned, along with Raju Tiwary (LJP‑RV), Santosh Suman (HAM‑S), and Snehlata Kushwaha (RLM). These remain unconfirmed reports.
20 November 2025 at 10:56 IST
Nitish Kumar’s Oath Day Message
On the morning of his 10th swearing‑in, Nitish Kumar turned to X with a pledge that Bihar is ready to “begin a new journey of development.” He framed the oath as more than a ritual - a reflection of the confidence millions of Biharis place in him. Calling the moment historic, he extended warm wishes to the people of the state, while his party, JD(U), echoed that today’s ceremony at Gandhi Maidan will be remembered as a proud chapter in Bihar’s history.
20 November 2025 at 10:53 IST
Chhattisgarh Deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma Join Celebrations Ahead of Nitish Kumar’s 10th Oath as Bihar CM
Chhattisgarh’s Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma have landed in Patna for the swearing-in of Bihar CM-designate Nitish Kumar. Speaking to the media, Vijay Sharma expressed enthusiasm over the NDA’s return, stating, “Bihar mein aayi bahar hai, NDA ki phir se aayi sarkaar hai.”
Their arrival marks the growing presence of top NDA leaders gathering at Gandhi Maidan ahead of the ceremony scheduled to begin around 11:30 AM.
Their arrival marks the growing presence of top NDA leaders gathering at Gandhi Maidan ahead of the ceremony scheduled to begin around 11:30 AM.
20 November 2025 at 10:51 IST
Bihar Assembly Election Victory: How NDA Sealed the Mandate
The NDA’s sweeping win in Bihar was built on a decisive mandate across constituencies. Their alliance strength and voter trust combined to seal a clear path to power. The NDA sealed a decisive mandate in Bihar, winning 202 of the 243 assembly seats.
20 November 2025 at 10:49 IST
PM Modi, Top NDA Leaders Attend Grand Swearing-In Ceremony
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior NDA leaders, will attend Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in ceremony. The event at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan is set to begin at 11:30 am.
20 November 2025 at 10:44 IST
Nitish Kumar's Bihar CM Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates from Gandhi Maidan Patna
Following the NDA’s sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, Nitish Kumar is poised to begin his 10th term as Chief Minister, continuing his long political journey at the helm of the state.
