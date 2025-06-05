Bihar Couple Dragged And Killed By Speeding Car In Saharsa, Husband's Body Buried To Destroy Evidence

Patna: A couple in Bihar's Saharsa district was hit and killed by a speeding car. The husband was then dragged for 3 kms, dumped in the boot, and buried another 14 km away, said the Police on Thursday. The body was disinterred as one of the accused, who allegedly helped conceal the crime, was arrested by authorities.

Dog-squad put to service to find body

The car was registered under the name, Anoj Kumar Singh, who gifted it to his son-in-law. A cousin of the said son-in-law, Keshav Kumar Singh was driving the car when it hit the couple.

Shyama Devi, 55, and her husband, Bharat Ram, 60, were hit by the speeding car around 4:30 am when they were sitting near their hut on the roadside. Devi died on the spot and the body was recovered 30 meters away, but, the missing body of Bharat Ram raised questions.

Based on the statement of the couple's son, Butan Kumar, a case was filed against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and 106 (causing death by negligence).

Police had to employ a dog squad and a technical team in the case. Victim Bharat Ram's body was soon recovered and sent for autopsy.

Special investigation team constituted

SP Himansu constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to scan the CCTV footage of all cameras installed between Saurbazar and Saharsa, the vehicle was then identified and seized with the help of the registration number.

Revelations made by the SIT uncovered that the car stopped at Jivachhpur where the accused tried to separate the body from the car but failed. Some body parts and clothes were recovered from the scene.

Police said that he later went to his friend (Sunil Kumar Sharma), who arranged sacks to get rid of the body. The driver then put the body in a sack and buried it in an isolated place.

The operator of the excavator used for the dreadful act told police that he had dug a grave to bury cattle, as directed by his employer.