Updated 09:09 IST, February 17th 2025
Bihar Earthquake After Delhi Earthquake, Records 4.0 on Richter Scale | LIVE
Bihar Earthquake Live: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Bihar’s Siwan at 08:02 am on Monday. This comes just three hours after strong tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.
- India News
- 1 min read
Bihar Earthquake Live: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Bihar’s Siwan at 08:02 am on Monday. This comes just three hours after strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR including Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. The tremors in Bihar were felt hours after a magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolted Delhi and adjoining regions at 5.36 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged people in the region to stay calm and follow safety precautions while keeping alert for possible aftershocks.
09:09 IST, February 17th 2025
Bihar earthquake time?
Bihar earthquake live: The tremors in Bihar were felt hours after a magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolted Delhi and adjoining regions at 5.36 am.
09:08 IST, February 17th 2025
Earthquake in Bihar hours after tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Bihar earthquake live: Earthquake in Bihar comes just three hours after strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR including Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.
09:07 IST, February 17th 2025
Bihar Earthquake After Delhi Earthquake
Bihar earthquake live: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Bihar’s Siwan at 08:02 am on Monday.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published 08:54 IST, February 17th 2025