Bihar Earthquake After Delhi Earthquake, Records 4.0 on Richter Scale | LIVE | Image: X

Bihar Earthquake Live: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Bihar’s Siwan at 08:02 am on Monday. This comes just three hours after strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR including Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. The tremors in Bihar were felt hours after a magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolted Delhi and adjoining regions at 5.36 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged people in the region to stay calm and follow safety precautions while keeping alert for possible aftershocks.