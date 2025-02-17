sb.scorecardresearch
Updated 09:01 IST, February 17th 2025

Bihar Earthquake: Siwan Epicentre, 1.5 Hours After Earthquake in Delhi

Bihar Earthquake: According to the National Centre for Seismology, the depth of the quake was 10 kilometres.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Earthquake
Bihar Earthquake: Siwan Epicenter | Image: Self

Bihar Earthquake : A magnitude 4 earthquake struck Bihar's Siwan on Monday, according to the national centre for seismology. The quake had a depth of 10 kilometres and occurred shortly after strong tremors were felt in Delhi and the national capital region.  

The NCS reported that the Bihar quake's epicentre was at a latitude of 25.93 North and longitude of 84.42 East. 

In Delhi, residents were awoken by powerful tremors around 5:36 am on Monday, prompting many to evacuate their homes. Despite being a magnitude 4 quake with a depth of five kilometres, the sudden jolt left people visibly shaken. 

Published 08:55 IST, February 17th 2025

Earthquake Bihar