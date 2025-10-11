Battleground Bihar: NDA Close To Finalising Seat-Sharing Formula; JDU Likely To Contest On 101 Seats, BJP On 100

Bihar Election 2025: The NDA has finalized the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. This is an inside scoop exclusively on Republic on the NDA seat sharing agreement and JDO will contest for 101 while the BJP will go for 100, and LJP 26 with HAM 7 and RLM at 6 and 3 more seats to be decided.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmen Pradhan along with senior BJP leaders and JDO leaders held a meeting at Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary's residence and finalised seat sharing deal.

First Phase of Polls on November 6

As per the Election Commission, Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

The first phase will cover 121 constituencies, including major districts such as Patna, Darbhanga, Madhepura, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Buxar, and Bhojpur.

The nomination process for the first phase began on October 11. Candidates can file their nominations until October 17, and scrutiny will be held on October 18. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 20.

BJP to Announce Candidates Over the Weekend

The BJP is expected to release its list of candidates for both phases over the weekend, following approval from the party’s central leadership in Delhi. As of now, neither the NDA nor the Opposition INDIA bloc comprising parties like the RJD and Congress has released their final list of candidates.

Yogi Adityanath to Hold 20+ Rallies in Bihar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to campaign extensively for the BJP in Bihar. Over 20 rallies have been scheduled across central and northern Bihar, especially in areas with mixed Hindu and Muslim populations. His presence is expected to energise the party’s voter base.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to Lead Women-Focused Campaign

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will also be joining the BJP’s campaign in Bihar starting October 16. Among Delhi leaders, she is expected to hold the most rallies. Her campaign will focus on women voters, a key demographic for the party in the state.

NDA vs INDIA Bloc

The 2025 Bihar Assembly election is seen as a crucial test for the ruling NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which currently holds 138 seats in the 243-member Assembly. The Opposition INDIA bloc holds 103 seats and is aiming to stage a strong comeback.