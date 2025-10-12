'No Complaints': Jitan Ram Manjhi Expresses Satisfaction As NDA Finalises Seat-Sharing Formula

Patna: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalised its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), has allocated seats to its constituent parties. Following the finalisation of the seats of the NDA allies, Union Minister and HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi has expressed optimism that the alliance will again form the government in Bihar.

According to the announcement made by BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, the BJP and JDU will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest 6 seats each.

Jitan Ram Manjhi Expresses Satisfaction

Reacting to the seat-sharing announcement, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who leads the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), expressed satisfaction with the allocation. "We are happy with the seats we have received and have no complaints," Manjhi said, adding that the high command's decision should be respected.

Manjhi's statement comes after reports emerged that his party had demanded 15 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections. However, the NDA's seat-sharing formula allocates only 6 seats to the HAM.

Manjhi's Earlier Demands

Earlier, Manjhi had expressed his dissatisfaction with the seat allocation, stating that his party would not contest the elections if it did not receive at least 15 seats. He had even threatened to exercise his party's option of leveraging its support across 60-70 constituencies to secure party recognition.

However, after the seat-sharing formula was finalized, Manjhi expressed his satisfaction, stating that the party would work together with the NDA to ensure a victory in the elections.

NDA's Seat-Sharing Formula

The NDA's seat-sharing formula is seen as a masterstroke by the alliance leaders, who have managed to accommodate the demands of its constituent parties.

The BJP and JDU, the two principal partners, will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest 6 seats each. The seat allocation is expected to strengthen the NDA's prospects in the Bihar Assembly elections.