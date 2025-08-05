Bihar Elections: Tej Pratap Yadav Forms New Coalition With 5 Regional Parties, Sets Sights On Assembly Polls

Patna: Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has announced the formation of a new coalition comprising five minor parties. Tej Pratap's move comes months after his expulsion from the RJD, following a row related to a few personal posts on X.

According to reports, Tej Pratap Yadav has joined hands with the five regional parties, including Vikas Vanchit Insaan Party (VVIP), Bhojpuriya Jan Morcha (BJM), Pragatisheel Janta Party (PJP), Wajib Adhikar Party (WAP) and Sanyukt Kisan Vikas Party (SKVP).

Tej Pratap To Contest From Mahua

Addressing a press conference alongside the national presidents of the five constituent parties, Tej Pratap Yadav outlined the coalition's objectives, saying, "The theme and objective of our coalition are absolutely clear. We will move forward together in Bihar to ensure social justice, social rights, and complete transformation." He added, "If the public gives us the mandate to win, we pledge to work towards the comprehensive development of Bihar. We will also work to fulfill the dreams of Lohia, Karpoori, and Jai Prakash Narayan ji".

Tej Pratap Yadav has confirmed that he will contest the assembly polls from the Mahua constituency, a seat he had represented until 2020. "People are supporting me, and a large number of people are now connected with my 'Team Tej Pratap Yadav', a social media platform to reach out to people," he added.