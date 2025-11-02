'Bihar Polls To Be Conducted in a Peaceful Manner, Will Be Like a Festive Celebration': CEC Gyanesh Kumar

'Bihar Polls To Be Conducted in a Peaceful Manner, Voters Will Get Opportunity To Celebrate it as a Festival': CEC Gyanesh Kumar | Image: ECI/YouTube

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: With the Bihar elections approaching, the Chief Election Commissioner briefed reporters on the preparations and said that the Assembly elections in the state will be conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner, giving voters an opportunity to celebrate them like a festival.

Speaking at a press conference in Kanpur, CEC Kumar said, "The Election Commission wants to make it clear that it has zero tolerance towards violence. No act of violence will be tolerated, and ordinary voters should be able to vote peacefully and transparently, according to their own wishes. The Election Commission is fully prepared for this... These elections in Bihar will set an example not only for transparency, but also for efficiency, simplicity, and a festive celebration, not only for India but also for the world."

He also made it clear that all political parties participating in the elections will be treated equally.

"In the Bihar elections, every political party is contesting and appealing to voters in its own way. I want to make it clear once again that for the Election Commission, there is no ruling party or opposition. All are equal... I appeal to all voters in Bihar: let us celebrate this festival of elections together and definitely come out to cast our votes," he said.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters after the press conference, he reiterated that the Election Commission of India has zero tolerance towards violence and expressed hope that a large number of people will come out to cast their votes.

"The Election Commission has zero tolerance towards violence. The Bihar elections will be conducted in a completely peaceful, law-abiding, and transparent manner, and all voters will have the opportunity to celebrate them as a festival. The first phase of voting in Bihar is on November 6. The second phase is on the 11th, and the counting of votes is on November 14. I am hopeful that people will come out to cast their votes in large numbers," he said.

Advertisement

Bihar Assembly ElectionsThe 2025 Bihar elections will feature a main contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP(RV)), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM(S)), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI(ML)) led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).