Bihar's Gaya City Renamed As Gaya Ji

Updated May 16th 2025, 22:01 IST
Patna: The Bihar government has approved the proposal of renaming Gaya City as Gaya Ji. The decision was taken in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Gaya, popular for its spiritual and religious significance, is one of the most visited tourist spot in Bihar.
The city houses sacred site for performing Pind Daan (ancestral offerings) and also the place where Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment.
The place is also famous for Bodh Gaya which houses the Mahabodhi Temple.
More to follow…
Published May 16th 2025, 21:42 IST