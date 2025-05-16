Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated May 16th 2025, 22:01 IST

Bihar's Gaya City Renamed As Gaya Ji

Bihar government has passed a proposal to rename Gaya city and Gaya Jee, in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Bihar, Gaya, Nitish Kumar
A view of a statue of Lord Buddha placed in between a fountain within the premises of Mahabodhi Guest House in Gaya. | Image: ANI

Patna: The Bihar government has approved the proposal of renaming Gaya City as Gaya Ji. The decision was taken in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Gaya, popular for its spiritual and religious significance, is one of the most visited tourist spot in Bihar.

The city houses sacred site for performing Pind Daan (ancestral offerings) and also the place where Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment.

The place is also famous for Bodh Gaya which houses the Mahabodhi Temple.

More to follow…

Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with  India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 16th 2025, 21:42 IST