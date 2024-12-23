Bihar Hit-and-Run: 2 Children Among 5 Killed After Speeding Pick-Up Vehicle Ran Over Them

Bihar Hit-and-Run: 2 Children among 5 Killed after Speeding Pick-up vehicle runs over them | Image: Representational image (Unsplash)

Purnea: Five people, including two children, died and eight others were injured after a speeding pick-up vehicle ran over them in Dhamdaha area of Purnea district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place around 8 pm on Sunday in Dhokwa village.

“The driver fled along with the vehicle... While two people died on the spot, around 11 injured were taken to the nearest government hospital. Three more succumbed to their injuries during treatment,” SDPO (Dhamdaha) Sandeep Goldy told PTI.

The deceased have been identified as Jyotish Thakur (50), Sanyukta Devi (45), Akhilesh (11) and Amardeep (6). Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the others, he said.

Search is underway to trace the driver of the vehicle, the officer said.