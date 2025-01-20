Bihar Horror: Man Strangles Wife for Opposing Love Affair in Nalanda's Hilsa

Nalanda: A woman was allegedly strangled to death in the Hilsa police station area of Nalanda district on Sunday. The victim, identified as Mamta Devi, was the wife of a resident of Hilsa who is identified as Akhilesh and victim's brother accused him of killing his wife for opposing love affair.

According to the victim's brother, a resident of Narari village in the Tharthari police station area, Mamta’s husband had an illicit relationship with another woman from their village. A few months ago, Mamta reportedly caught them together, leading to frequent arguments between the couple.

The brother alleged that Akhilesh often assaulted and harassed Mamta to cover up his actions. On Sunday, an argument happened again after Mamta saw Akhilesh talking to the woman. Following the altercation, Akhilesh left the house but returned later and allegedly strangled Mamta to death.

Police investigation is underway.

In a similar incident, A man allegedly beat his wife to death here over the suspicion of infidelity, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been arrested in connection with the incident which took place in Mudiya village under the Puwayan police station area, they said.

Sohan Singh saw his wife, Ragini (26), speaking to someone on the phone on Monday night and had a heated argument with her. As the argument escalated, he thrashed his wife, Circle Officer (Puwayan) Nishtha Upadhyay, reported News Agency PTI.

Singh went out after assaulting his wife. Later, he returned home in an inebriated state and attacked Ragini again. He slammed her head against a wall multiple times, leaving her severely injured, the CO said.