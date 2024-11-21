sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:54 IST, November 21st 2024

Bihar: Independent MP Pappu Yadav Alleges Death Threats Over Hospital Scam

He alleged inaction by the authorities, stating, "I have given all the reports, but the government is not doing anything on the matter of threats."

Reported by: Asian News International
Pappu Yadav
Pappu Yadav | Image: ANI
