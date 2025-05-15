Bihar Ke Lal vs Lalu ke Lal: BJP Takes Down Tejashwi Yadav With Big Praise for Air Marshal AK Bharati in 'X' Post | Image: X/BJP

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janta Party on Wednesday took a dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav by comparing him to Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, who played a key role in Operation Sindoor as the Director General of Air Operations.

In a social media post, BJP’s Bihar unit said, “One Bihari (AK Bharti) destroyed terrorist bases, while another, Lalu’s heir, is still struggling to carry forward his father’s strength.” It added, “The difference between patriotism and drama is clear.”

Tejashwi Yadav has been vocal in supporting the armed forces. After attending an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi, Yadav said that all political differences must be set aside in the interest of national security.

“We stand firmly behind the Centre’s decisions. This is not the time for politics. Our army deserves full backing for every action taken in the nation’s defence,” Yadav said. He also urged media houses not to broadcast operational details live, reminding them of how similar coverage during the 2008 Mumbai attacks had endangered lives. “Follow government guidelines in national interest,” he said.

As political friction deepened ahead of Bihar’s year-end assembly polls, Congress launched a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar for turning his condolence visit to BSF martyr Mohammed Imtiaz’s home into what it called a “red carpet event.”