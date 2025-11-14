Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:45 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: NDA Crosses Majority In Early Trends As JD(U)-BJP Surge, RJD-Mahagathbandhan Trail; Tejashwi Takes Early Lead In Raghopur
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Election Commission releases Bihar Vidhan Sabha results. Check list of winners and losers, seat-wise candidate status; NDA crossed the majority mark in early trends as JD(U)-BJP surged, while RJD-Mahagathbandhan trailed with Tejashwi Yadav taking lead in key Ragopur constituency.
Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote counting has begun across all 243 constituencies, marking a crucial day as Bihar decides who will form the next government. With EVMs being opened and trends starting to emerge, this Bihar Election Result 2025 coverage will keep you updated on every major development. Track early leads, close contests, changing vote margins, and how the big players, BJP, JDU, RJD, Congress and others, are performing across the state.
Follow our Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result updates for constituency-specific numbers, including real-time leads, trailing candidates, and decisive moments. From Bihar Seat Wise Results 2025 to the complete Bihar Election Winners List, every confirmed update will appear here instantly as results begin to settle.
This LIVE blog offers on-ground inputs, expert commentary, and sharp political insights to help you understand how the battle is unfolding. Whether you are searching for Bihar Election Live Updates, district-by-district trends, or the final mandate, this page delivers the fastest and most accurate information throughout the day.
As counting moves forward, the political futures of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav will also come into clear focus. With a record 68.76% voter turnout, Bihar has spoken — and the fate of 2,616 candidates will now be decided seat by seat. Keep refreshing for continuous LIVE updates and complete Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 coverage.
Live Blog
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 Live Updates: JDU, RJD, and BJP constituency-wise winners and losers, real-time trends, and updates on who will be the next Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar.
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Live Updates Ongoing Counting
Current Leading Trends (Early–Mid Counting Stages, as per ECI):
The Mahagathbandhan which includes the RJD, Congress and Left parties, is lagging behind, with leads in roughly 75 to 92 seats. The RJD, despite being the main opposition party and Tejashwi Yadav’s core strength, is not performing as strongly as expected in the early trends.
Key Highlights: Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE
NDA surges ahead with 165–175+ seats (ECI latest). Clear majority, heading for a massive win.
JD(U) single-largest party (70–78 leads), Nitish Kumar set for record 10th term as Bihar CM.
Mahagathbandhan down to 60–75 seats. Major setback for Tejashwi Yadav’s alliance.
Tejashwi Yadav leading comfortably in Raghopur (margin >15,000 and growing) but alliance crumbling elsewhere.
14 November 2025 at 10:44 IST
Bihar Election Result Live: ‘SIR Is Leading, Not BJP-JD(U)’: Udit Raj Blames EC For Congress' Poor Show In Bihar Polls
As early trends showed the ruling NDA leading in the Bihar Assembly elections, Congress leader Udit Raj blamed the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists for his party's poor performance. He claimed that many objections raised about discrepancies in the voter lists were ignored, calling it a "murder of democracy”, and said the results reflect the SIR process rather than a BJP-JD(U) victory. Udit Raj said, "SIR is leading. I won't say that this victory is of the BJP-JD(U); this is a victory of the Election Commission, of SIR. After the voter list was sanitised, lakhs of discrepancies were pointed out, but the EC didn't respond to even one. When objections were being raised, 89 lakh objections were raised. Still, EC said that nobody is raising any complaint. When they stoop to this level of cheating, what can we say? This is murder of democracy..."
14 November 2025 at 10:25 IST
RJD’s Tejashwi leads from Raghopur by 893 votes after round 1/30 of counting
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is leading from Raghopur with a margin of 893 votes after round 1/30 of counting. Named as the Opposition's Chief Ministerial candidate, Tejashwi on Friday said change will come and the Mahagathbandhan will form the government in Bihar. "It will be a people's victory. We are willing. Change will come. We are forming the government," Tejashwi told reporters as counting of votes was underway.
14 November 2025 at 10:15 IST
Bihar Election 2025 Result Live: ‘Party Will Win All 6 Seats It Contested’: HAM's Tikari Candidate Anil Kumar
Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) candidate from Tikari assembly constituency Anil Kumar on Friday said he is confident that the party will win all six seats it contested and that Nitish Kumar will return as Chief Minister with a strong majority. Speaking to the reporters in Gaya ji, Anil Kumar said, "We will win the seats and Nitish Kumar will become the Chief Minister of Bihar with a heavy majority. HAM Party will win all 6 seats it contested. The margin of seats might increase..." As the counting of votes began for the Bihar Assembly elections on Friday, early trends show the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) past the halfway mark of 122, strengthening its lead over the Mahagathbandhan.
14 November 2025 at 10:12 IST
Bihar Election Result Live: NDA Getting Public Mandate, Says Bihar BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal
Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Jaiswal on Friday asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was getting the public mandate in the 2025 assembly elections. "It was evident from the faces of the public that NDA is getting a mandate this time. NDA is going to form the government again. The leaders of NDA have put in a lot of effort, whether it is Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha, PM Modi, JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah or Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. We fought elections on the face of Nitish Kumar with the slogan '2025, phir se Nitish'," Jaiswal said. As the counting of votes began for the Bihar Assembly elections, early trends indicate that the ruling NDA has surpassed the halfway mark of 122, strengthening its lead over the Mahagathbandhan.
14 November 2025 at 10:05 IST
Raghopur, Chapra Election Result LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Early Lead as Vote Counting Continues
Raghopur, Chapra Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has taken an early lead in the crucial Raghopur seat as counting of votes is currently underway. The high-stakes constituency, known for intense NDA-Mahagathbandhan contests, is witnessing rapid changes as postal ballots and early EVM rounds are being tallied. Stay tuned for live updates, lead margins, candidate performance, and constituency-wise trends from Raghopur and the entire Chapra region.
14 November 2025 at 09:56 IST
Bihar Election Results LIVE: Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Trails, BJP’s Chhoti Kumari Takes Lead In Chapra
RJD candidate Shatrughan Yadav, the Bhojpuri singer and actor popularly known as Khesari Lal Yadav, is trailing from Chapra. The singer, who is contesting the election by the name Shatrughan Yadav, is currently behind BJP’s Chhoti Kumari in early trends and according to the Election Commission data.
14 November 2025 at 09:51 IST
Patna Sahib Election Result 2025 LIVE: Congress’ Shashant Shekhar Leads by 9,722 Votes, BJP’s Ratnesh Kumar Trails
Patna Sahib Election Result 2025: Counting is underway and Congress candidate Shashant Shekhar has taken a strong lead of 9,722 votes. BJP’s Ratnesh Kumar is currently trailing as vote-counting continues. Stay tuned for live updates, key moments, and real-time trends from the Patna Sahib constituency.
14 November 2025 at 09:50 IST
Atri Election Result 2025 LIVE: HAM(S) Candidate Romit Kumar Leads by 4,578 Votes, RJD’s Baijayanti Devi Trails
Atri Election Result 2025: HAM(S) candidate Romit Kumar has taken a strong lead of 4,578 votes, while RJD’s Baijayanti Devi is trailing as counting progresses.
14 November 2025 at 09:49 IST
Araria Election Result 2025 LIVE: JD(U)'s Shagufta Azim Leads by 700 Votes, INC’s Farhat Ara Begum Trails
Araria Election Result 2025: JD(U) candidate Shagufta Azim has taken a lead of 700 votes, while INC's Farhat Ara Begum is trailing as counting continues.
14 November 2025 at 09:48 IST
Bihar Election Result Live: EC Releases Trends; NDA Leads With JDU Racing Ahead On 39 Seats, BJP On 36
The Election Commission released early trends and results for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 with JDU leading in 39 seats, BJP in 36, RJD in 23 and Congress in six.
14 November 2025 at 09:44 IST
Bihar Election Counting Live: Early Trends Show Nitish Staying On At 1 Anne Marg, Tejashwi To Stay In Opposition
As the counting of votes began for the Bihar Assembly elections on Thursday, early trends show the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) past the halfway mark of 122, strengthening its lead over the Mahagathbandhan. JD(U) has maintained a high conversion rate of more than 68%, with the BJP at a 66% conversion rate. Mahagathbandhan was lagging behind. The RJD holds the highest conversion rate in the alliance of 36%. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj was leading on two seats.
14 November 2025 at 09:36 IST
Bihar Vote Counting: BJP’s Maithili Thakur Leads From Alinagar, RJD’s Binod Mishra Trails by 999 Votes
Folk singer and BJP candidate Maithili Thakur is leading from Alinagar constituency, while RJD’s Binod Mishra is trailing by 999 votes.
14 November 2025 at 09:30 IST
Bihar Election Counting Live: Anant Singh Leads by 2,716 Votes, Veena Singh and Priyadarshi Piyush Trail
JD(U) candidate and strongman Anant Singh has taken an early lead from the Mokama Assembly seat in Patna district as counting for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 progresses. Anant Singh leads by 2,716 votes, RJD's Veena Singh and Jan Suraaj's Priyadarshi Piyush trail. Veena Devi is the wife of Surajbhan Singh, the long-time rival and fellow ‘bahubali’ of Anant Singh, adding further intensity to this high-profile battle. Anant Singh, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with the murder of a Jan Suraaj Party supporter, carries 28 criminal cases against him. Despite this, he remains one of Mokama’s most influential leaders, having won the seat five times since making his electoral debut in 2005.
14 November 2025 at 09:26 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Samrat Choudhary Trails In Munger’s Tarapur
Bihar Deputy CM and BJP candidate Samrat Choudhary is trailing from the Tarapur constituency in Munger, where he faces a tough straight contest against RJD candidate Arun Kumar. Known for his sharp attacks on CM Nitish Kumar, Choudhary has since emerged as a key face of the NDA in Bihar. His elevation to the Deputy CM’s post was seen as a move to consolidate support from his caste group. After assuming office, Choudhary struck a conciliatory note, saying only “visionary leadership” of Nitish Kumar, backed by Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, can restore Bihar’s glory.
14 November 2025 at 09:09 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025: ‘Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai’: Nitish Kumar Gears Up For Verdict In Bihar Polls
As the Janata Dal (United) gears up for a verdict in the Bihar Assembly elections, a poster dedicated to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the title of a “Tiger who still has the power (Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai)” was seen outside the CM's residence at 1 Anne Marg in Patna. The poster thanked all the religious communities for their support for the JD(U) in the polls. The poster reflects the desire of party workers to see Nitish Kumar become the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth time.
A similar poster was also put up in Patna, describing him as the "protector" of all the communities, including those on the margins of society. Meanwhile, security has also tightened outside the CM's residence as counting for votes began at 8 am.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the Model Code of Conduct in the Patna district till November 16, to maintain law and order, a statement by the District Administration said on Thursday.
District Magistrate, Patna, has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, until the termination of the Model Code of Conduct, implementing a complete ban on victory processions in the district.
14 November 2025 at 09:01 IST
Bihar Election 2025 Result Live: Nitish's Charm Seed DA Surge Ahead In Early Trends, Allies Push Tejashwi Behind
As counting began for the Bihar elections today, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) quickly pulled ahead of the Mahagathbandhan. By 9 am, early trends showed the NDA leading in 117 constituencies, while the Mahagathbandhan was ahead in 58.
Within the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 49 seats and has recorded a conversion rate of 65%. The Janata Dal (United) leads on 50 seats and is currently showing a stronger conversion rate of nearly 69%.
Among Mahagathbandhan partners, the CPI (ML) is performing the best leading in seven seats. In comparison, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leads in 40 seats with a conversion rate of 37%. The Indian National Congress leads in 10 seats with a poor conversion rate of 20% having contested 60 seats.
By 9 am, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Sinha and Samrat Choudhary were leading from Lakhisarai and Tarapur, respectively. BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav was ahead in Danapur.
14 November 2025 at 08:57 IST
Bihar Election Result Live: Jan Suraaj Party’s Hemant Kumar Choubey Leads In Kaimur
Jan Suraaj Party’s Hemant Kumar Choubey leads in Kaimur (Bhabua)’s Chainpur. His rivals are JDU’s Md. Zama Khan and RJD’s Brij Kishor Bind
14 November 2025 at 08:47 IST
Bihar Election Live: NDA Takes Early Lead, MGB Trails
BJP-JDU-led NDA takes early lead with BJP leading in 43 seats and JDU in 31 constituencies. RJD-led Mahagathbandhan leads in 43 seats and Congress in eight at present.
BJP 43
RJD 43
JD(U) 31
INC 8
JSP 4
CPI(ML)(L) 3
HAM(S) 2
AIMIM 1
CPI 1
JSJD 1
LJPRV 1
14 November 2025 at 08:39 IST
Bihar Election 2025 Result Live: Early Trends Show NDA Taking Lead With Mahagathbandhan Trailing
Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE: Early trends show NDA taking lead with Mahagathbandhan trailing
Early trends in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections show the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead on 63 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is leading in 47 constituencies. The Jan Suraaj party has taken the lead in four seats as well. Counting of votes for all 243 constituencies began at 8 am amid tight security. Officials began tallying postal ballots, with the counting of EVM votes beginning at 8:30 am.
Elaborate security arrangements are in place, with 4,372 counting tables and over 18,000 counting agents overseeing the process. Most exit polls predict a comfortable victory for the NDA, with some projecting the Mahagathbandhan to win.
Leads So Far
BJP: 39
JDU: 23
RJD: 38
INC: 8
14 November 2025 at 08:19 IST
LIVE | Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Ahead In Early Trends
As counting of votes for the recently concluded assembly polls in Bihar got underway, BJP-JDU-led NDA leads in 15 seats, followed by RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in eight seats and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party in two seats.
14 November 2025 at 08:05 IST
LIVE | Bihar Elections 2025: Counting begins
Counting for the Bihar elections 2025 began at 8 am across the state's 243 constituencies, with heightened security at various counting centres. The process began at 8 am today, with postal ballot counting starting first, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%). Elaborate security arrangements are in place, with 4,372 counting tables and over 18,000 counting agents overseeing the process. Most exit polls predict a comfortable victory for the NDA, with some projecting the Mahagathbandhan to win. According to the ECI's official press note, 2,616 candidates and 12 recognised political parties participated in the two-phase polls on November 6 and 11, and none requested repolling in any constituency.
14 November 2025 at 07:57 IST
LIVE | Bihar Elections 2025: Security heightened across state as counting begins shortly
LIVE | Bihar Elections 2025: Security heightened across state as counting begins shortly
Security has been heightened at various counting centres as counting across 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar is set to begin at 8 am. The security personnel arrived for their election duty at various places, including Patna, Gayaji and several other places. The elections set several records, achieving the highest polling in both phases this year. The second phase of polling in Bihar saw a record voter turnout of 68.76%, the highest in the state's history. The overall polling percentage for the two phases was 66.91%. This is the highest voter turnout recorded in the state since 1951, according to the Election Commission.
14 November 2025 at 07:39 IST
LIVE: Bihar Election Results 2025 – Who Will Rule Bihar? Counting Day Updates
Date: November 14, 2025 | Time: Counting Starts at 8 AM
Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Get constituency-wise trends, results and expert analysis of the high-stake battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. The other prominent party in fray this elction is of pollster-turned politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party.
The Assembly elections on 243 seats were held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes of all 243 seats across 38 districts in Bihar will be done under the supervision of district electoral officer and is set to begin at 8 am.
Stay tuned for round-wise updates as the counting of votes begins for Bihar Assembly elections.
Published By : Deepti Verma
Published On: 14 November 2025 at 07:44 IST