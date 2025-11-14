Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Who is going to win the Bihar Election 2025? Constituency-wise winners and losers, and the latest updates on JDU, RJD, and BJP performance. | Image: Republic

Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote counting has begun across all 243 constituencies, marking a crucial day as Bihar decides who will form the next government. With EVMs being opened and trends starting to emerge, this Bihar Election Result 2025 coverage will keep you updated on every major development. Track early leads, close contests, changing vote margins, and how the big players, BJP, JDU, RJD, Congress and others, are performing across the state.

Follow our Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result updates for constituency-specific numbers, including real-time leads, trailing candidates, and decisive moments. From Bihar Seat Wise Results 2025 to the complete Bihar Election Winners List, every confirmed update will appear here instantly as results begin to settle.

This LIVE blog offers on-ground inputs, expert commentary, and sharp political insights to help you understand how the battle is unfolding. Whether you are searching for Bihar Election Live Updates, district-by-district trends, or the final mandate, this page delivers the fastest and most accurate information throughout the day.

As counting moves forward, the political futures of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav will also come into clear focus. With a record 68.76% voter turnout, Bihar has spoken — and the fate of 2,616 candidates will now be decided seat by seat. Keep refreshing for continuous LIVE updates and complete Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 coverage.