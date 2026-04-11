Bihar Man Arrested For Seeking Money From Foreign Agency To Threaten PM’s Security: Report

Buxar, Bihar: In a startling case of attempted security breach, a man from Bihar’s Buxar district has been arrested for allegedly contacting a foreign intelligence agency and offering to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security in return for monetary compensation, according to reports.

The accused, identified as Amal Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Simri locality in Buxar, was taken into custody on Thursday night following a swift investigation, reports said.

Tiwari reportedly sent a message through the official website of a foreign intelligence agency, explicitly claiming he could compromise the Prime Minister’s security and demanding money in exchange for the same.

As per reports, the accused was arrested late on Thursday night after his premises were raided.

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During the search, many digital devices were recovered from him, reports said.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway to determine if Tiwari had any accomplices or prior suspicious communications.

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Authorities have described the incident as a serious matter concerning national security and have assured that all angles, including possible links to external elements, are being thoroughly probed.