Bihar MP Pappu Yadav's 'Own Aide' Threatened Him Posing as Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member, Arrested

Bihar Police have arrested Ram Babu Yadav, a 'former aide' of Pappu Yadav, accusing him of threatening the MP under the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | Image: PTI

Purnea: Bihar Police have arrested Ram Babu Yadav, a 'former aide' of Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, accusing him of threatening the Lok Sabha MP under the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

As per the police, Ram Babu Yadav made a video call to Pappu Yadav, demanding an apology to Lawrence Bishnoi for a post that threatened to 'finish off' the jailed gangster's network. The accused was apprehended from his native village in Bhojpur district on Tuesday.

Purnea SP Kartikeya K Sharma confirmed the arrest and stated that Ram Babu Yadav had been associated with the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), which Pappu Yadav later merged with the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Pappu Yadav contested and won the Purnea Lok Sabha seat as an Independent candidate.

"Purnea Police tracked Ram Babu Yadav’s location and arrested him. Preliminary investigations revealed that he has no connections with any gang. He was formerly associated with JAP. He has confessed that he sent threatening messages to the Lok Sabha MP on the instruction of some people associated with the MP himself," Sharma said.

The arrested man claimed that he was paid Rs 2000 for making and sending the video on the WhatsApp number of the MP. He also told the interrogators that he was supposed to get Rs 2 lakh more and some political post from the people associated with the MP after sending another threatening video which was already made, the SP said.

Police questioned Ram Babu Yadav to understand the motive, said the SP.

"Police have so far found no evidence to corroborate the claims made by the accused during questioning. The matter is being further investigated," Sharma said.

Pappu Yadav has been allegedly receiving death threats since he announced his intention to eliminate the Bishnoi gang in the aftermath of the killing of former lawmaker Baba Siddique in Mumbai.