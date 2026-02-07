Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Hospitalised After Arrest In 1995 Patna Case, Next Hearing On Monday

Patna: Purnea MP, Pappu Yadav, was transferred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Saturday after his health worsened following his arrest in connection with a 1995 property dispute case. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for Monday.

This comes with a court ordering that he be kept under high-security surveillance due to ill health after his arrest. Dr Rajiv Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Patna Medical College and Hospital, told reporters that a medical examination of Pappu Yadav is underway. "We did not find it appropriate to go inside, as it would create disturbance to the other patients also...Pappu Yadav's ultrasound is being done," he said.

The order came after dramatic scenes late Friday night in Patna, where police arrested Yadav from his residence following his alleged failure to appear before the court in the decades-old case. Yadav initially refused to accompany the police, claiming that he feared for his life, before being taken into custody around midnight.

Visuals from the residence showed a swarm of police taking Yadav with them. As per reports, officers from five police stations had arrived to arrest him.

Advertisement

Before his arrest, Yadav said that he suspected that he could be harmed in police custody. He said he was willing to go directly to court or remain under house arrest. “I have doubts that these people might have killed me," he had said.

Following his arrest, Yadav was taken to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) for a medical examination after he complained of ill health. He was subsequently shifted to PMCH, where the court directed that he remain in custody under strict security arrangements.

Advertisement

The case relates to a 1995 property dispute when Yadav was accused of fraudulently renting a house in the Gardanibagh area of Patna to use it as his office. The complainant, Vinod Bihari Lal, alleged that his residential property was rented out through misrepresentation and later used as a Member of Parliament’s office without his consent. "This is a 1995 case which was under the old IPC, now replaced by the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), involving sections 419, 420, 468, 448, 506, and 120B. The arrest is being made under these sections. This case concerns the Gardanibagh police station. The trial was ongoing in court, and the MP was supposed to appear, but he did not appear on the scheduled date. Therefore, he is being arrested," Patna SP City Bhanu Pratap Singh told reporters.

Popularly known as the ‘Robin Hood of Bihar’, Pappu Yadav, is an Independent MP from Purnea and a prominent name in the politics of Bihar. Yadav, whose real name is Rajesh Ranjan, is a six-time MP. The 56-year-old gangster-turned-politician was earlier associated with Samajwadi Party (SP), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He founded his own regional party, Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik), in 2015. The party was later merged with Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He has also faced multiple criminal cases in the past, including the 1998 murder of CPI(M) leader Ajit Sarkar. Convicted by a CBI court in 2008 and sentenced to life imprisonment, Yadav was acquitted by the Patna High Court in 2013 due to a lack of sufficient evidence.