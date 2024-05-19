Advertisement

Muzaffarpur: The heatwave spells being witnessed in Bihar this year will not only result in unfavourable weather conditions but will also lead to rise in prices of famous 'Shahi' Litchi of Muzaffarpur. The heatwave conditions are prevalent across various districts of Bihar.

This year the buyers will have to shell out extra money to buy the juicy fruit given the weather in North Bihar has not been conducive to litchi production as favorable weather conditions are the basic requirement for producing good-quality litchi.

Advertisement

Known as the "Litchi Kingdom" or the "Litchi Capital of India", Muzaffarpur typically has favourable weather essential for producing good-quality litchi.

Litchi is cultivated on about 12 thousand hectares in Muzaffarpur.

Advertisement

Two famous varieties of litchi are available in the city, namely Shahi litchi and China litchi. Both the varieties are known for their aroma and quality.

"Due to unfavourable weather, litchi will be harvested late this year. Protecting litchi from insects is also a challenging task. Although litchi is being harvested and sent to the market from many gardens in Muzaffarpur, it has not yet ripened properly," news agency ANI quoted Budhan Saini, who is engaged in litchi farming, as saying.

Advertisement

According to records, one lakh metric tonnes of litchi are produced every year in Muzaffarpur but this year, the possibility of production has been considered to be limited to 75 to 80 thousand metric tonnes.

"The royal variety of litchi is the most affected. However, the Chinese variety of litchi orchards is less affected. Due to less rain this year, there is a possibility of producing around 75 to 80 thousand metric tonnes of litchi," Saini pointed out.

Advertisement

With the reduced production, the Shahi Litchi of Muzaffarpur will be sold at higher prices in the market this year.

