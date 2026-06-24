Bihar On Edge Over Bharat Tiwari Encounter: Massive Mahapanchayat In Bhojpur Today, FIR Against DSP-SHO, Prashant Kishor to Visit Village

The political storm surrounding the controversial police encounter of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in Bihar's Bhojpur district intensified on Wednesday as a massive Mahapanchayat was convened in his native village, drawing support from opposition parties, social activists and local residents demanding justice.

The gathering comes days after Bihar Police registered an FIR against Jagdishpur DSP, Shahpur Station House Officer (SHO) and other police personnel involved in the operation that led to Tiwari's death. The action followed allegations by Tiwari's family that he was killed in a fake encounter despite surrendering before the police.

According to local sources, hundreds of villagers carrying the Tricolour assembled near Tiwari's residence, expressing anger against the police administration and the state government. Protesters raised slogans demanding strict action against the officers involved and a transparent investigation into the incident.

The Mahapanchayat is expected to become a major political event, with leaders from several opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), likely to participate. Political strategist-turned-Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor is also expected to visit Bharat Tiwari's village in Bhojpur, further elevating the political significance of the case.

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FIR Against DSP, SHO, Other Cops

An FIR was registered at Shahpur police station based on a complaint submitted by Bharat Tiwari's mother to the Bhojpur Superintendent of Police.

In her complaint, she alleged that her son had agreed to surrender and had discarded his weapon before police personnel allegedly threw him into a pit and shot him multiple times.

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According to the complaint, Tiwari was told to accompany the police and agreed to do so. His mother claimed he placed his hands on the ground and surrendered, following which police personnel allegedly assaulted him and fired five bullets at him on the instructions of the DSP present at the spot.

She further alleged that her husband was detained by police officials for several hours before the family was informed that Bharat had died.

The registration of the FIR marks a significant development in the case, which has triggered widespread outrage across Bihar.

5 Cops Suspended, More Action Likely

Authorities have already suspended five police personnel in connection with the incident, while administrative sources indicate that further action could follow as investigations progress.

The case has become increasingly sensitive for the Bihar government, with growing demands for accountability and an independent probe into the circumstances surrounding the encounter.

Contrasting Versions Of Encounter

Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, 28, a resident of Bilauti village in Bhojpur district, died on June 17 during a police operation conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) and local police.

Tiwari was known in the region for highlighting issues related to alleged corruption and the plight of flood-affected residents in Jawania village. In the days before the encounter, he had posted videos on social media displaying an illegal firearm and threatening action against local officials.

Police maintained that Tiwari was mentally unstable and that efforts were underway to disarm him and shift him for medical treatment.

According to the official police version, Tiwari fired eight to 10 rounds at security personnel during a standoff, forcing STF members to retaliate in self-defence.

However, the family's version sharply contradicts that account.

A Facebook Live video that surfaced shortly before the shooting allegedly showed Tiwari standing in an open field and throwing away his pistol towards the police. Family members and local residents argue that the footage suggests he had already surrendered when he was shot.

The video has since become a focal point of public debate and political criticism.

Political Heat Intensifies

The controversy has rapidly transformed from a local law-and-order issue into a statewide political flashpoint.

Earlier this week, Jyoti Singh, the estranged wife of BJP MLC and Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, visited Tiwari's family and questioned the circumstances surrounding the encounter.

She argued that police encounters generally occur when officers face direct armed resistance and claimed that available information suggested Tiwari had already laid down his weapon.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) leader Amrendra Kumar Pandey said the government would ensure justice in the matter.

The case has also attracted legal scrutiny. Advocate Varsha Singh cited Supreme Court guidelines governing encounter deaths, arguing that every such case requires an independent inquiry and registration of an FIR.

She asserted that Indian law does not recognise "encounters" as a separate legal category and that police use of lethal force is permissible only under narrowly defined circumstances.

Judicial Probe Ordered

Amid mounting public pressure and political backlash, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary ordered an independent judicial inquiry into the incident.

The probe is being led by a retired High Court judge and is expected to examine the sequence of events leading to Tiwari's death, the conduct of police personnel and the allegations raised by the family.

With a massive Mahapanchayat underway, opposition mobilisation gathering pace and fresh legal action against police officials, the Bharat Tiwari encounter case is emerging as one of Bihar's most politically charged controversies in recent months.