Bihar Police Arrest Man For Circulating Fake AI Videos Of PM Modi, President Murmu

New Delhi: In a significant crackdown on digital misinformation, Bihar Police arrested a man on Friday from Muzaffarpur district for allegedly using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create and distribute fake videos and audio clips featuring India’s top constitutional leaders.

The man, identified as Pramod Kumar Raj from the Bochaha area, is accused of generating "deepfake" videos and audio clips that mimicked the voices and likenesses of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

According per the Office of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Muzaffarpur's press release, the information regarding the circulation of edited videos and audio on social media platforms using artificial intelligence technology was received on January 2.

The content was allegedly designed to mislead the public and harm the dignity, prestige and credibility of the country's highest constitutional offices.

Police said the objective behind the AI-generated fake content appeared to be to spread confusion among the general public, create distrust in democratic institutions, and disturb social harmony and law and order. Authorities also noted that the possibility of such content being used to spread anti-national sentiments, rumours and social unrest could not be ruled out.

Exploiting AI for Deception

According to official statements, Raj allegedly leveraged AI tools to edit and share fabricated content on social media by misusing the names, images and voices of the president and the PM to maximise their reach.

The district police emphasised that the arrest was the result of a targeted operation by a specialised task force. During the raid, law enforcement seized the mobile device reportedly used to manufacture and broadcast the synthetic media.

Legal Action and Investigation

A formal case has been registered against the accused, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to determine the full extent of the network involved. Police are also verifying Raj’s criminal history to see if he has been involved in similar cyber-related offenses in the past.