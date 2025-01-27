sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:56 IST, January 27th 2025

Bihar Police Arrests Drunk Headmaster Attempting to Unfurl National Flag On R-day

Locals alerted Minapur MLA Munna Yadav, who promptly informed police about it.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bihar Police Arrests Drunk Headmaster Attempting to Unfurl National Flag
Muzaffarpur: Police on Sunday arrested a government school headmaster for trying to unfurl the national flag during Republic Day celebrations in a drunk condition in dry Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. 

Locals alerted Minapur MLA Munna Yadav, who promptly informed police about it. 

"A complaint was received stating that headmaster Sanjay Kumar Singh of a government school in Dharampur East tried to unfurl the national flag in a drunk condition. A breathalyzer test confirmed that he had consumed alcohol and was arrested," said Sujit Kumar, in-charge of Rampurhari police station. 

Before his arrest, Singh claimed that he had not received his salary for the past five months. Bihar has enforced a total ban on alcohol since April 5, 2016. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.) 

Updated 08:56 IST, January 27th 2025