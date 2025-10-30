Bihar Polls: NDA to Release Joint Manifesto on October 31

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will release joint manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Friday, October 31. All senior leaders of the alliance are expected to be present at the event.

The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, whereas bye-elections for eight seats across seven states and Union Territories will be held on November 11. The results for both will be declared on November 14.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

On Tuesday, the Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, released its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran,' promising to pass a law within 20 days of forming government, to provide government jobs to one member of every family in the state.

According to the manifesto, under the 'Mai-Behin Maan Yojana', women will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month from December 1 for the next five years.

The Opposition's alliance promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). OPS has been on the Congress agenda as the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in Himachal Pradesh restored the OPS soon after assuming office. Congress had also included it in its manifesto for the Haryana Assembly polls.

Mahagathbandhan has promised to put the Waqf (Amendment) Act on hold, and to make the management of Waqf properties "welfare-oriented and transparent".

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by Parliament earlier this year after a detailed debate, with several opposition parties opposing it. The President gave assent to the Bill on April 5.

Adding to the promises for the religious minorities, the management of Buddhist temples located in Bodh Gaya will be handed over to the people of the Buddhist community.

The poll promises also include an increase in the current 20 per cent reservation for the Most Backward Classes in Panchayat and Municipal bodies to 30 per cent. For Scheduled Castes (SCs), this limit will be raised from 16 per cent to 20 per cent, and a proportionate increase in reservation for Scheduled Tribes (STs) will also be ensured, the manifesto said.

As per the manifesto, every family will receive 200 units of free electricity.

Farmers will be guaranteed the purchase of all crops at the minimum support price, and the Mandi and Market Committee will be revived. Mandis will be opened at the divisional, subdivision, and block levels. The APMC Act will be reinstated.

The alliance promised that every individual would be provided free health insurance up to Rs 25 lakh under the Jan Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.