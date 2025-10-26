Updated 26 October 2025 at 09:41 IST
Bihar Polls: UP Police To Ensure Model Code of Conduct Along Border Areas, Says State DGP
Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna also said that preventive measures are being implemented to avoid any illegal activities that could influence the elections.
Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh: Preparations are in place to ensure enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) at the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna said, "The first and second phases of the Bihar elections have been declared. Some forces from Uttar Pradesh will also go there. A coordination meeting has been held with the Chief Secretary and DGP of Bihar. Action is being taken to ensure compliance with the code of conduct at the border."
He further said that preventive measures are being implemented to avoid any illegal activities that could influence the elections.
"Action has been taken to ensure that no act that could influence the elections takes place there. Action would be taken against any kind of cash, seizure, liquor or any such activity that can adversely influence the elections. Village committees also," added DGP Rajeev Krishna.
Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, while the results will be declared on November 14.
Meanwhile, in a recent development, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor said that the party will bring ample opportunities within the state, ensuring people won't have to migrate for employment if voted to power.
"If you vote for Jan Suraaj, all those who have come home for Chhath will never go outside Bihar for employment. The youth of Bihar want employment in Bihar itself. A people's government is going to be formed in Bihar," said Prashant Kishor during an election rally in Sitamarhi.
At present, Bihar and several places in UP are rejoicing in festive fervour as Chhath Puja entered its second day of Kharna. The four-day Chhath Mahaparv, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, began on Saturday with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay. This year, the festival will be celebrated from October 25 to 28, with rituals including Nahay-Khay on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 26 October 2025 at 09:41 IST