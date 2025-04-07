'Just ₹40 Lakhs' Bihar Sharif Clock Tower Faces Online Backlash Over Design and Cost

Updated April 7th 2025, 15:35 IST
Patna: The newly constructed clock tower in Bihar Sharif, part of the Smart City project, is now being trolled for its looks and cost of construction. It is also said that the clock stopped working within 24 hours of its inauguration.
Netizens have taken to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the structure's design and question the reported ₹40 lakh spent on its construction. The clock tower, which some users have described as "shabbily painted" and "poorly finished", has drawn widespread ridicule for its aesthetics.
Adding fuel to the controversy, reports emerged that the clock stopped working within 24 hours of its inauguration. This malfunction has further amplified the backlash, with users sarcastically dubbing it an "architectural marvel" and questioning the transparency of the Bihar Smart City project.
Authorities, however, have clarified that the construction of the clock tower is not yet complete. They also revealed that the clock's wiring was stolen, causing the malfunction. Bihar Sharif Smart City Limited has urged the public not to believe rumours and assured them that the project will be finalised before its official inauguration.
Netizens Comparing it to other Clock Towers
The Bihar Sharif clock tower is trending on social media, with memes and satirical posts. This isn’t an isolated incident, Bihar has often been in the spotlight for its peculiar engineering projects. Numerous dams and bridges in the state have faced scrutiny over their questionable structural integrity and disproportionately high costs.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 7th 2025, 13:18 IST