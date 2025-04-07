'Just ₹40 Lakhs' Bihar Sharif Clock Tower Faces Online Backlash Over Design and Cost

Patna: The newly constructed clock tower in Bihar Sharif, part of the Smart City project, is now being trolled for its looks and cost of construction. It is also said that the clock stopped working within 24 hours of its inauguration.

Bihar Sharif Clock Tower Trolled

Netizens have taken to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the structure's design and question the reported ₹40 lakh spent on its construction. The clock tower, which some users have described as "shabbily painted" and "poorly finished", has drawn widespread ridicule for its aesthetics.

Adding fuel to the controversy, reports emerged that the clock stopped working within 24 hours of its inauguration. This malfunction has further amplified the backlash, with users sarcastically dubbing it an "architectural marvel" and questioning the transparency of the Bihar Smart City project.

Bihar Sharif Clock Tower

Authorities, however, have clarified that the construction of the clock tower is not yet complete. They also revealed that the clock's wiring was stolen, causing the malfunction. Bihar Sharif Smart City Limited has urged the public not to believe rumours and assured them that the project will be finalised before its official inauguration.

Netizens Comparing it to other Clock Towers