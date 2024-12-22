Bihar Shocker: Man Physically Tortured, Made to Lick Spit from Ground on a College Campus

Muzaffarpur: In a shocking incident that has come to light in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, a man was physically tortured and thrashed by a group of men on the campus of MSKB College; he was also made to lick spit from the ground and a video of the same was filmed and circulated on social media. An FIR has been registered but the accused are on the run.

Bihar Shocker: Man Thrashed, Made to Lick Spit from the Ground on College Campus

A man from Muzaffarpur, was subjected to physical assault and torture by three men inside the college campus of MSKB College. The man was thrashed with a stick and belt, he was asked to do hold his eats and do sit-ups and was also made to lick spit from the ground.

Video of Torture Viral on Social Media, Accused on the Run

Several people watched the victim being tortured and thrashed and made videos of the same, but did not intervene to stop it. The video filmed by the accused also, showed how despite several attempts, the victim could not save himself.

The victim's family came to know of the incident when the video circulated on the internet; the accused told his mother that he was also threatened at knifepoint to be killed which is why he didn't share what he went through with anyone.