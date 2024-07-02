Published 08:59 IST, July 2nd 2024
Bihar Shocker: Woman Chops Off Boyfriend's Genitals After He Refuses to Marry Her
A boy's genitals were allegedly injured by his girlfriend when he refused to marry her. The incident took place on Monday, in Bihar's Marhaura, police said.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Bihar Shocker: Woman Chops Off Boyfriend's Genitals After He Refuses to Marry Her | Image: Freepik
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:57 IST, July 2nd 2024