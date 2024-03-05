English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 14:28 IST

Bihar Shocker: Woman Slashes Boyfriend's Genitals, Dumps Him On Road

The victim's brother said that Anil had gone to his girlfriend's house in Dumraon after she called him over on a call.

Reported by: Digital Desk
When she surrendered to authorities, the woman confessed to the crime and stated that she cut it off because she thought it could be reattached.
Image used for representation. | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Patna: A horrifying incident that will give you jitters to your core came to light after a woman in Bihar's Buxar district slashed her boyfriend's genitals and dumped him on the road assuming he was dead.

However, as per media reports the man identified as Anil Gond, survived the attack.

Advertisement

The victim's brother said that Anil had gone to his girlfriend's house in Dumraon after she called him over on a call. After reaching her home, the woman attacked him and slashed his private parts, and dumped him outside her house.

Battling severe pain, Anil somehow managed to reach a hospital and contacted his family, and told them about the incident.

Advertisement

The victim is currently undergoing a treatment and his condition is said to be critical.

The police are investigating to find what made the woman take the step

Advertisement

The victim is being treated at the VK Global Hospital in Buxar.

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

an hour ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

15 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

21 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan player sparks meme fest with 'Ambani wedding invitation' post

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Gurugram: 5 People Vomit Blood After Consuming Mouth Freshener

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Lifestyle Changes To Ensure Trouble-Free Periods

    Lifestyle Health13 minutes ago

  4. MMTS Ghatkesar-Lingampalli Train Service Starts Today | Routes

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Elon Musk criticises Google Gemini

    Tech 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo