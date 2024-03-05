Advertisement

Patna: A horrifying incident that will give you jitters to your core came to light after a woman in Bihar's Buxar district slashed her boyfriend's genitals and dumped him on the road assuming he was dead.

However, as per media reports the man identified as Anil Gond, survived the attack.

Advertisement

The victim's brother said that Anil had gone to his girlfriend's house in Dumraon after she called him over on a call. After reaching her home, the woman attacked him and slashed his private parts, and dumped him outside her house.

Battling severe pain, Anil somehow managed to reach a hospital and contacted his family, and told them about the incident.

Advertisement

The victim is currently undergoing a treatment and his condition is said to be critical.

The police are investigating to find what made the woman take the step

Advertisement

The victim is being treated at the VK Global Hospital in Buxar.