Advertisement

Patna: A teacher in Bihar has landed herself in trouble after videos emerged showing her making Instagram Reels while checking answer sheets. The videos, which quickly went viral on social media, show the teacher marking answer sheets without reviewing the students' answers. Consequently, an FIR has been filed against the teacher.

What's In The Video

In the videos teacher can be seen sitting in a classroom alongside other examiners, casually giving marks to students' answer sheets. Republic World could not independently verify the time or location of the video's recording. In the video, the teacher is seen gesturing to someone behind the camera, directing them to focus on the answer sheet she is evaluating.

The X handle @BiharTeacherCan shared one of the videos, with a caption in Hindi. “A reel of a PPU exam paper being checked went viral on Instagram, resulting in an FIR being filed against the teacher.”

Advertisement

पीपीयू एग्जाम का कॉपी जांचने का रील्स इंस्टाग्राम पर वायरल, मैडम पर FIR दर्ज। pic.twitter.com/GlnZhH4Yuk — छपरा जिला 🇮🇳 (@ChapraZila)

Social Media Reacts

As soon the video went viral, people demanded strict action against the teacher. "4 words bhi nahi padha hoga madam ne (Madam probably hasn't read even four words)", a social media user commented on the video.

Another said,"The goal is to maximize the number of papers they check, as the incentive is tied to the number of copies checked. In the evening, they gossip: ‘Are hum kaha, aap sabse jyada janche hain. (You checked more copies than us)’.

