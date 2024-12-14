Bihar Teacher Forced To Marry at Gunpoint In Begusarai | WATCH

Begusarai: In a shocking incident, a man who had passed the BPSC examinations to become a teacher was forcibly married by villagers of a girl. It is alleged that the man had been in a relationship with the girl for over four years, but after securing a government teaching job, he told her he did not wish to marry her.

A video has gone viral on social media platforms in this regard.

Teacher Forced To Marry at Gunpoint In Begusarai | WATCH

In the footage, it can be clearly seen that some people are forcing Avnish Kumar to apply vermilion (Sindoor) at the forehead of the girl.

In the video, Avnish begged and cried, but his pleas were ignored, and he was compelled into a forced marriage.

Girl Claims Teacher Refused To Marry Her

“When I again talked about marriage, he refused. Avnish Kumar came to meet me on Thursday evening. We were talking to each other when suddenly the villagers reached there and caught both of us. After this, they forcibly got us married in a temple,” the girl claimed.

Family members of the girl have alleged that after Avnish stopped talking to girl after getting the government job.

“Avnish and she were talking for the last four years. They both loved each other. Everything was going well until Avnish got a job. But, after getting a job, he changed. He used to avoid talking about marriage,” a family member claimed.