Bijnor College Students Clash on Streets, Beat Each Other With Belts

Bijnor: In a startling incident caught on camera, a video showing two groups of students brawling in the middle of a road has surfaced, raising questions about campus violence. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor. The rivalry between the two groups of students spilled out of the college campus and onto public streets.

The video showed one group of student being chased and beaten with belts and kicks. Eyewitnesses at the spot were reportedly terrified by the students' aggression.

According to reports, the local police have not taken any action against the unruly students. Police said that the students were from Disha Group of Institutions from Dharmpur police station area in Bijnor.

Incident of Ragging

Earlier in November, 14 students of a medical college in Gujarat were suspended from the college hostel after they were accused of ragging junior students. The third-year students involved in the incident were suspended for two years, and the accused students from the second-year have been suspended for six months. The incident took place at a GMERS College (Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society) under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Gujarat.

In response to the incident, Gujarat Health Minister Praful Patel had said that the government has taken note of the matter and action has been taken against the accused students.

"Students of second and third year have mentally harassed first-year students. Officials have immediately taken action on the matter and suspended seven accused third-year students for two years from the hostel and suspended some students of second year for six months. I urge all students to stay united," he had said.

Student Vandalism In JNU

In another incident in November, students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) damaged a newly installed facial-recognition device at the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library. The students accused the administration of privacy violations and lack of transparency in implementing the new entry system. Following the incident, university officials have ordered a security probe.