Bijnor: Truck Plunges From Bridge, 2 Dead; Toddler Loses Life in Railway Mishap
Station House Officer (SHO) Uday Pratap said that the truck, travelling from Hisar to Kotdwar with a load of goods, lost control and plunged off an over bridge near Swaheri.
Bijnor (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) A truck veered off an overbridge in Uttar Pradeh's Bijnor on Tuesday, leading to the death of the driver and another passenger. In a separate accident, a toddler was fatally struck by a train in Siauhaara, police said.
Vedprakash (60), the driver from Rohtak in Haryana, and Tilakraj (40), a passenger died in the accident, he said.
The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the officer said.
In another tragic incident, SHO of Siauhaara Amit Kumar said that a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, Ayesha, was hit by a train near Moradabad.
"The child followed her father, Sonu, who had stepped out for work and was crossing the railway tracks. She was struck by a passing train and died on the spot," he said.
Ayesha's body has been handed over to her family after formalities, the officer said.
