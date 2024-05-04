Advertisement

The uncanny ability of "The Simpsons" to foresee real-world events has once again captivated fans worldwide. Following a shocking incident in the village of Sahajarasar, Lunkaransar, Bikaner Rajasthan, where the land of a farm mysteriously sank by about 80 to 100 feet, social media erupted with comparisons to a scene from the iconic animated series.

On the morning of April 16, 2024, residents of the village were left astounded as they witnessed the dramatic sinking of the land. Remarkably, fans of "The Simpsons" quickly drew parallels to an episode that seemed to foreshadow such an occurrence. In the episode, a drop of water seeps into the ground, triggering a chain reaction that ultimately results in the sinking of the land, swallowing up the characters in their car.

The eerie resemblance between the animated depiction and the real-life incident has left many pondering the phenomenon of the show's predictive prowess. Social media users shared the video clip with fervor, with some expressing disbelief at the apparent foresight demonstrated by the show's creators.

Adding to the intrigue, the video also purportedly reveals the discovery of a "Zombie Virus Kit," further heightening the sense of alarm among viewers. The text overlay on the video ominously reads, "The Simpsons predict the next events to happen soon in the world," prompting speculation about what other future events the show may foretell.

Al Jean, one of the veteran writers of "The Simpsons," offered insights into the show's remarkable track record of predictions. In an interview with the NME portal, Jean attributed their success to a combination of luck and the sheer volume of episodes produced over the years.

"One of our writers, the guy whose episode predicted Donald Trump as president, said it best, ‘If you write 700 episodes and you don’t predict anything, then you’re pretty bad. If you throw enough darts, you’re going to get some bullseyes,'" Jean explained.

He went on to reflect on some of the show's most notable predictions, including the bizarre coincidence of referencing the World Trade Center in a 1996 episode, years before the tragic events of 9/11. Despite such instances, Jean emphasized that many of the predictions are simply "educated guesses," albeit with occasionally astonishing accuracy.

In the past, "The Simpsons" has famously forecasted events ranging from the ending of "Game of Thrones" to Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, as well as societal phenomena like autocorrect, the horsemeat scandal, and even a letter from The Beatles.