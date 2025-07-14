Bike Mechanic Set Man On Fire In Delhi's RK Puram Over Minor Parking Dispute

New Delhi: A bike mechanic allegedly poured petrol and set a man on fire in Delhi's RK Puram area over minor parking dispute on Sunday night. The horrific incident occurred in Southwest Delhi's RK Puram when a minor parking dispute escalated into a violent confrontation, leaving the victim severely injured. Following the incident, the onlookers rushed to the man and somehow extinguished the fire and the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, the victim has been identified as Rahul Chauhan, a 40-year-old Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employee, was allegedly set on fire by the accused, identified as Gaya Prasad alias Kalu, a bike mechanic, after a heated argument over parking.

According to the police reports, Rahul and his cousin, Siddhant Raj, were sitting in their car, parked near Kalu's shop in RK Puram's Sector-8 Market. Kalu reportedly asked them to remove the car, but they refused, leading to a heated argument. As the confrontation escalated, in a fit of rage, Kalu allegedly poured petrol on Rahul sitting in the car, and set him on fire.

Rahul Chauhan sustained burns on his face and chest, and his car was also damaged in the fire. He was rushed to the Trauma Centre by a police van for treatment. The police also recorded his statement and based on his complaint, the police have initiated legal action against Kalu under relevant sections of the law.

The police have confirmed that they are taking the case seriously and will ensure that justice is served. "As per the MLC, injured Rahul Chauhan has sustained 20% burn injuries. His statement was recorded, and legal action under Section 109 (1) of BNS is being taken against the accused Gaya Prasad alias Kalu," said the police.