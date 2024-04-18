Biker Makes Narrow Escape After Almost Colliding With Truck

Advertisement

New Delhi: A two-wheeler driver in Hyderabad narrowly escaped a catastrophic collision with a speeding truck. The harrowing event unfolded when the truck collided with the two-wheeler, dragging the bike beneath its front tire. Miraculously, the rider was left hanging onto the footboard of the goods loader for several kilometers, narrowly avoiding a fatal accident.

#WATCH Biker's miraculous escape in Hyderabad: Speeding truck drags a motorcycle underneath its front tyre on a busy road, biker seen standing on truck’s footboard. Horrifying video surfaces on social media #Hyderabad #Telangana #Viral #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/feWVqkIAXb — Republic (@republic)

Authorities have swiftly responded to the alarming incident, with the Hyderabad police taking cognizance of the matter. Initial investigations into the crash have revealed alarming details, indicating that the same truck was involved in another collision earlier that day, where it struck and damaged another vehicle.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…

Advertisement