‘War To Get Back All Rivers’: Bilawal Bhutto’s Latest Empty Threat Saga Draws Netizens' Ire

New Delhi: Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's new video has surfaced in which he is issuing a hollow threat to India. In the video, Bilawal is accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “barbarism” over the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and threatening war if India continues its current course.

Bilawal's Cry Over India's Firm Stance

In the video Bilawal says, “We all have to be united in this struggle. We must stand against Modi’s barbaric actions. You are strong enough to fight a war and reclaim all six rivers. If India continues its attack on the Sindhu River, every Pakistani is ready to fight—and India will lose.”

Bhutto further said, if war happened, Pakistan will not bow down. His video has surfaced after Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's similar threats from U.S. soil, seems to be a coordinated rhetoric from Islamabad’s military and political leadership.

One user comments, “Billo Bilawal understands very well that a Sindhi WILL NEVER BE PM OF PAKISTAN. It will always be a Punjabi.”

Another user wrote, “Pakistan Army hung his grandfather Zulfiqar Bhutto & assa$$inated his mother Benazir…Yet, he dances on the lap of Asim Munir for small favours.”

Screengrab of comment section

Growing Absence of Civilian Leaders in Pakistan

The growing absence of civilian leaders in Pakistan shows a deep leadership crisis which is worrisome. This vacuum has allowed military influence to dominate national decision-making, sidelining elected representatives and eroding public trust in civilian governance.