Bill Gates and PM Modi to Discuss ‘From AI to Digital Payments’ Tomorrow

New Delhi: Mark your calendars as a significant interaction between philanthropist Bill Gates and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take place from the Prime Minister’s residence on Friday, March 29. The meeting comes amid Gates' visit to India.

#WATCH | COMING UP TOMORROW: "From AI to digital payments" Bill Gates and PM Modi interaction from the PM's residence pic.twitter.com/4cn3MuSKrB — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

Terming India as a crucial country for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's philanthropic vision, Gates highlighted the foundation's deep-rooted partnership with the nation. He emphasized India's significance in pioneering digital public infrastructure, showcasing it as a model for other developing nations.

Bill Gates visits world’s tallest statue in Gujarat

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as a part of his tour, also visited several places, including Microsoft India Development Centre in Hyderabad, slums in Bhubaneswar and most recently, he was in Gujarat to visit the tallest statue in the world, the Statue of Unity.

In a post shared on his Instagram handle, Gates wrote: “Wow! I had a colossal visit to the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue.”

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi “for the invitation to visit this engineering marvel” and chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel for hosting him.